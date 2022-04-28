Why did Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde break up? Actress served custody papers by 'Ted Lasso' star while on stage at CinemaCon

On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde was served custody papers in a manila envelope marked "personal and confidential" while she was on stage at the Las Vegas CinemaCon to discuss her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

While many initially believed that the envelope contained an "unsolicited script," sources later confirmed to People that Wilde was served legal documents related to the custody of her two children, whom she shares with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

A woman from the front row approached Olivia Wilde and handed her the envelope during the event. Shortly after, the Tron star was seen asking:

"This is for me?"

Wilde also said that the envelope was "very mysterious" and decided to open it in public because it felt like "a script." After opening the envelope, Wilde said, "Okay, got it. Thank you," and continued with the presentation of her movie.

Following the confirmation of the court documents, people questioned the woman's identity who served the envelope to Wilde.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director at CinemaCon LLC, told People that authorities would evaluate the security of the event in the wake of the incident:

"As the convention organizer, we have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all of our attendees."

Meanwhile, a source close to Sudeikis confirmed that although "papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," the Ted Lasso star did not know about the CinemaCon incident:

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis started dating around 2011. The duo got engaged in 2013 and parted ways in 2021. The pair share two children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.

Exploring the Olivia Wilde x Jason Sudeikis' split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis parted ways in 2020 but continued to co-parent their children (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met in 2011 at a Saturday Night Live wrap-up party. The pair started dating shortly after and got engaged in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, Otis, in 2014 and their second child, Daisy, in 2016. Wilde started filming her second feature film, Don't Worry Darling, in September 2020.

Shortly after, Olivia Wilde sparked separation rumors with Jason Sudeikis. The actress started dating Harry Styles and went public with her relationship in January 2021.

In March 2021, an insider confirmed to People that Wilde and Sudeikis parted ways at the beginning of 2020 and had an "amicable" split. The source also said that the pair have moved on to other relationships while co-parenting their children.

Another source confirmed a similar decision and said:

"[Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have] transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

An insider also told ET Online that there was "no drama or scandal" in Wilde and Sudeikis' break-up:

"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore. If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."

The source also shared that the couple continues to consider their children as their priority despite their split:

"Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make. They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another."

The insider further stated that the pair have decided to support each other's career choices alongside their co-parenting relationship:

"They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers. They see each other all the time still."

A different source told the publication that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis "fell out of love" but continue to be friends and co-parents:

"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people. They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost."

The source also said that the pair have successfully maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship:

"They are committed to co-parenting successfully for the sake of Otis and Daisy and have done a great job so far at staying connected in a healthy way for their relationship and for their children."

In July 2021, Jason Sudeikis opened up about his shocking split with Olivia Wilde during an interview with GQ:

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

He added that his relationship would go from being the book of his life to a simple doodle over the years:

"It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle. That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about."

The Emmy winner also spoke about break-ups serving as a learning experience:

"You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Sudeikis also shared that he "landed like an Avenger" from the split and said that he had a chance to explore "self-love" while filming Ted Lasso following his separation from Olivia Wilde.

