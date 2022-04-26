Jason Oppenheim x Chrishell Stause pre-split conversations revisited as Selling Sunset boss talks “loss” ahead of reunion episode

Selling Sunset season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix, and its reunion will soon air on the network. The season started with the most-awaited love story of Chrishell Stause and her boss Jason Oppenheim.

Selling Sunset covered moments from their romance to their break-up in 10 episodes. Since filming was done many months ago, watching the show now will bring back memories for Jason. The millionaire realtor addressed his split with Chrishell in an interview with OK!.

He said:

“Season five is going to make me relive a lot of sadness, pain and loss. That’s not something I’m looking forward to.”

Jason Oppenheim is still working through heartbreak

The co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, Jason, stated that he’s excited about season 5 and the upcoming reunion. However, he was still working through heartache.

Jason said:

“As excited as I am about season five – I honestly think it’s our best season ever and I hope we get an Emmy – my excitement is tempered by the fact I don’t want to relive the most difficult loss I’ve ever had to deal with.”

He continued:

"I’m still working through a lot of emotion and pain and sadness. I think that could take a while.”

On December 22, 2021, he announced his split with Chrishell in an Instagram post.

A look into the former Selling Sunset couple’s pre-split conversations

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim started dating even before Selling Sunset season 4 aired on Netflix. Their romance was short-lived as it ended months before season 5 hit the OTT platform.

However, the filming of the season was shot when the two were in a relationship. Selling Sunset Episode 1 began with the former couple on a vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Brett Oppenheim.

While Chrishell and Jason’s romance was on full display during this time, the ladies at the office were shocked to learn about their relationship. As the pair returned to LA, they were bombarded with all kinds of questions, from the first kiss to marriage plans.

While they had fun answering questions about their relationship, the former Selling Sunset couple were shown having a serious discussion about their future. In several episodes, Chrishell and Jason discussed raising a child as it was something on the former’s priority list.

In September 2020, she revealed that she had her eggs frozen. This time, she and Jason attempted to create embryos. Speaking about the same to Chrishell, Jason said:

“I really have never been with a better woman or felt just more happy and comfortable in a relationship. No way. That part, you know. There are many considerations that I'm going through and thinking about. But the part about you? That’s off the table, ‘cause I already know without a question.”

He further stated that he discussed fatherhood with his dad and would like to pass on his business to his child. Chrishell, too, revealed that she would like to give her kid a good life. Furthermore, they named their hypothetical kid, Maverick.

The duo was later seen having lengthy discussions about babies with their friends Mary and Amanza.

Chrishell meets Jason’s mother

Selling Sunset season 5 featured Jason and Brett’s mother Deborah. She met Jason’s girlfriend for the first time and called her “special.”

Deborah said:

"You're the first girlfriend that I've met that has been serious. I wouldn't be surprised if you got married.”

She added:

"Where are you on babies? And if that's intrusive from me, don’t answer it.”

Chrishell, then, told Jason’s mom that they had thought of it and had even got a name for their “fictitious child.”

Soon, things between the pair started turning sour as Jason became unsure about starting a family amid his busy schedule. By the season finale, Jason and Chrishell had broken up. The Oppenheim Group owner apparently didn’t want a kid, which led to their split.

In the end, Chrishell was seen telling Emma Hernan:

“Anyway, long story short, he just told me that he doesn’t wanna have a kid. So, as much as this hurts me to say -- I’d been clear with him what that would mean -- so we are done. We broke up."

Meanwhile, the former couple will be seen in the reunion episode of Selling Sunset 5. It will be released on Netflix on May 6.

