Selling Sunset Season 5: Where do Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim stand now?

Selling Sunset fans witnessed costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's romance in Season 5 of the series, which ended in late 2021.

They now have to witness and relive their relationship with the show's debut on Netflix. The former couple's romance is the focus of parts of the latest episode, which debuted on April 22 on the streaming platform.

While Oppenheim has been dreading rewatching the romance kindle on-screen with his ex, Stuse previously told PEOPLE that the duo remains good friends in the wake of their breakup. The latter announced their split in December 2021, five months after going public with their relationship.

Where do Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim stand now?

The real estate mogul wasn't sure if he even wanted to watch the Selling Sunset season, which documents the downfall of the ex-couple's relationship. He said:

"It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video," he says. "Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I'm still processing. So to have to go through this when I'm already having a difficult time is not something I'm looking forward to."

Speaking to PEOPLE publicly about the couple's relationship and its highs and lows being aired on the streaming platform, Oppenheim is focused on ignoring the speculations made by people. He said:

"I care about the process that she's going through and her happiness, and I care about how I'm processing this and my happiness, and that's kind of my bubble. I'm not someone who reads comments or articles; I don't think much about what other people think. I care about the people that I love and how they're going to process it."

The Selling Sunset star also confessed that he had very few serious relationships, and the one he had with Stause was the most serious. He revealed that things haven't gotten any easier since the pair's split.

"It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me. I know it's been months and I honestly hoped and expected it would be easier by now, but it's not. It's very difficult stuff."

While their romance was short-lived, Oppenheim said that the difficulty in processing the breakup was more due to the "depth of feelings" rather than the amount of time they spent together. He confessed that even though they aren't together anymore, he has tremendous love and respect for Stause.

Why did the Selling Sunset costars split? Reasons explained

Stause has openly expressed her desire to have children and the exes confessed during their breakup that they weren't on the same page when it came to the idea of starting a family together.

The confrontation also came to light during Season 5 of Selling Sunset when, speaking to co-star Emma Hernan, Stause explained:

“He just told me he doesn't wanna have a kid. And as much as this hurts me to say, I've been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum broke down in tears while telling Emma Hernan about their breakup and said:

“I’m just disappointed. … I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that’s the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it.....We entered into this [relationship], like, knowing that this was the case, I knew this going into it. But it’s one of those things where I do need space to help myself detach.”

Selling Sunset costars Stause and Oppenheim both shared statements about their breakup on Instagram, offering their followers reasons and explanations for the same. In a since then deleted post, the former said:

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

The star continued to thank Oppenheim for their relationship and said:

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it's easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Oppenheim also shared an Instagram post revealing that although the duo has broken up, they remain best friends and will love and support one another. She was the "most amazing girlfriend" he ever had and was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of his life.

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.

