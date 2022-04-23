“It’s giving me bullying”: Fans slam Selling Sunset cast for ganging up on Christine Quinn

Real-estate agents of Selling Sunset recently ganged up on Christine Quinn, making the fans say that the reality star is being bullied by her co-stars. They voiced their opinion on Twitter, saying that it's wrong to bully Christine Quinn despite her behavior.

Fans slam Selling Sunset cast for bullying Christine Quinn

n♡ @nawaltalks nah but we’re like two seasons into this anti christine thing and at this point it’s just straight up bullying. everything christine says? still not as bad how they’re all treating her and yes i’m including mary, brett & jason #SellingSunset nah but we’re like two seasons into this anti christine thing and at this point it’s just straight up bullying. everything christine says? still not as bad how they’re all treating her and yes i’m including mary, brett & jason #SellingSunset

Candy Washington @candywashington #SellingSunset @XtineQuinn Every conversation is about Christine. There would literally be NO show without out. Ladies, please thank her for your jobs instead of bullying her. #sellingsunsets5 Every conversation is about Christine. There would literally be NO show without out. Ladies, please thank her for your jobs instead of bullying her. #sellingsunsets5 #SellingSunset @XtineQuinn

Leona娜 @Leona_Na5

Still like these girls are bullying someone.

Just because they are not strong enough to face her alone.



#日落豪宅

#withoutheryouarenotthing Finished watching #SellingSunset S5Still like these girls are bullying someone.Just because they are not strong enough to face her alone. Finished watching #SellingSunset S5Still like these girls are bullying someone.Just because they are not strong enough to face her alone.#日落豪宅#withoutheryouarenotthing https://t.co/B9sJAimK0j

The Wordplayer ✍🏽 @slightworkkk_ They gotta stop attacking Christine in groups. It does give bullying. They hv their very valid reasons but all of it from both sides is mean girl shit #SellingSunset They gotta stop attacking Christine in groups. It does give bullying. They hv their very valid reasons but all of it from both sides is mean girl shit #SellingSunset

Lily Denny @LilyDenny

Is she a narcissist? Yes

Is everyone else way too harsh and bullying her? YES

#SellingSunset Is Christine toxic af? YesIs she a narcissist? YesIs everyone else way too harsh and bullying her? YES Is Christine toxic af? Yes Is she a narcissist? Yes Is everyone else way too harsh and bullying her? YES #SellingSunset

Callum @clmdls The way they were coming at Christine over that text was bullying idc… Amanza has literally become chrishell 2.0 🙄 #sellingsunset The way they were coming at Christine over that text was bullying idc… Amanza has literally become chrishell 2.0 🙄 #sellingsunset

alyssa 💜 @beckystellaride idk if any of you watch #SellingSunset but i need to say something. i was never on Christine’s side but i just finished s5 ep4 and i’m starting to be on Christine’s side. it’s the 2nd time the girls gang up on her like that and it’s straight up bullying. i feel bad for her idk if any of you watch #SellingSunset but i need to say something. i was never on Christine’s side but i just finished s5 ep4 and i’m starting to be on Christine’s side. it’s the 2nd time the girls gang up on her like that and it’s straight up bullying. i feel bad for her

Series 5 started with Quinn breaking up from the rest of the girl group. Although fans were hoping for reconciliation among the pals after the bitter end of season 4, the new season kicked off with an all-new drama that just got nastier.

Things got ugly between the ladies of the Oppenheim Group when Quinn and her new female pal, British-Norwegian agent Chelsea Lazkani, hosted a luxury broker's open house to attract new clients.

Maya and Davina were the first people to arrive at the event followed by the rest of the members except for Heather. Moments later, Amanda confronted Quinn about the Heat World interview. And when Quinn tried to justify her comments about not being invited to Heather's wedding, everyone ganged up on Quinn and called her out for her behavior.

Everyone criticized her actions which tainted her relationship with everyone. When the ladies asked Quinn to own up for her mistakes, she left the room sobbing, without providing any more explanation for her past behavior.

Only her new friend Lazkani supported her and also called out others for the same.

What all drama will unfold and whether Quinn will be able to salvage her relationship with other cast members will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of the Selling Sunset. The new season of the show premiered on Netflix on April 22, 2022.

