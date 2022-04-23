Where do Emma Hernan and Micah stand after Selling Sunset Season 5? Realtor teases engagement news in season 6

Selling Sunset season 5 star Emma Hernan’s budding romance with Texas-based property developer Micah has “progressed a little bit” as the two have “become closer” since the end of the fifth installment of the series.

Gushing about her new love and relationship, Emma Hernan hinted that Season 6 of Selling Sunset might see the two as an engaged couple. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship status, she said:

“Me and Micah definitely have something special. We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company. Maybe Season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?”

All about Selling Sunset Emma Hernan and Micah’s relationship

Emma Hernan met a “super cute” Micah while previewing a new Beverly Hills property. But despite having a strict rule of not flirting with clients, Hernan could not stop herself from flirting with the “eye candy.” She said:

“I never flirt with clients. I am always strictly business, but ... it’s hard not to flirt with Micah.”

After their first meeting, the couple went on a date at a private tasting and preview of Micah’s new mezcal bar and restaurant, with the two instantly clicking. Speaking about Micah, she said:

“I usually don’t mix business with pleasure, but Micah’s a little bit different. We had like one or two meetings and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Not only is he attractive and successful and confident, but we actually have a lot in common. ... I mean, basically he’s just, like, check-check-checking every damn box.”

Since then, the two have been exploring different aspects of their long-distance relationship. Micah splits his time between Texas and LA, while Hernan travels between LA and Boston to spend some quality time with each other.

About Selling Sunset Season 5

The show, featuring female realtors from The Oppenheim Group selling luxurious properties while dealing with their personal and professional lives, aired its first episode on April 22, 2022, on Netflix.

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads:

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

The new series features Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani.

