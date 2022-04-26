Selling Sunset Season 5 Emma Hernan X Ben Affleck drama explained as realtor reveals year of texting

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has finally put an end to her and Ben Affleck’s dating app drama by revealing the date of his texting.

During episode 5 of Selling Sunset Season 5, Emma Hernan revealed to her co-star Chrishell Stause that she and The Batman star matched on a dating app called Raya.

Since then, fans have been puzzled by the timeline as the actor has been dating Jennifer Lopez for over a year now, and they are now engaged.

All About Selling Sunset Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck dating drama

Ever since Selling Sunset season 5 aired, one of the controversies that have been in the limelight was Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck's dating drama. In episode 5, when the real-estate agent revealed that Affleck contacted her on Raya, fans were left puzzled about the timeline as the actor has been dating Jennifer Lopez for a year.

Hernan has now opened up about the date, putting an end to all the doubts. In an exclusive interview on E! News Daily Pop, she spoke to hosts Justin Sylvester and Heather Dubrow and revealed the date. She said:

"It was not recent. This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing, and it was taken and blew up out of proportion."

Further adding:

"I think on the show, you didn't see the time frame and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing. End of story. We're shutting that one down, now."

Hernan even told Chrishell Stause about the pick-up line that Afleck allegedly used to reach out to her. She said:

“We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Now, since Affleck and Lopez are back together and engaged, she could not be happier for the couple.

Meanwhile, Hernan has also found the man of her dreams while filming season 5. The agent met “super cute” Texas-based property developer Micah McDonald while previewing a new Beverly Hills property on the show, and the two connected instantly.

The couple’s relationship “progressed a little bit” after the show's end as the two have “become closer.” Hernan mentioned her new romance and long-distance relationship hinted that Season 6 of Selling Sunset might see the two as an engaged couple. Gushing to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship, she said:

“Me and Micah definitely have something special. We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company. Maybe Season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?”

Season 6 will reportedly debut next year. Meanwhile, fans can catch all the action and drama on Selling Sunset season 5 on Netflix.

Edited by Suchitra