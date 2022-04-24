Selling Sunset Season 5 ending explained: What's Maya Vander's future on the show?

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander recently revealed that if the show got renewed, she would not be filming the show's sixth season full-time. However, she stated that she is open to doing “cameos here and there” in the future.

Selling Sunset recently debuted its fifth season on April 22 on Netflix and is already being loved by viewers for all its drama and luxury real estate properties. Here's everything fans need to know about Maya Vander's future on the show.

What's Maya Vander's future at Selling Sunset Season 5?

Maya Vander was one of the first agents at The Oppenheim Group, but after squeezing in five seasons of the Selling Sunset, the realtor stated that she is “probably not going to be a full-time cast member” for the next installment if it happens. She now wants to focus on her family back home. In the series, she said:

“LA will always be home. It is, in a way, closing a chapter, and it’s bittersweet. But at the same time, I’m very excited to focus on really what’s important in life, which is my family.”

Vander was pregnant during season five of the Netflix series, which was also one of the reasons why she was not keen to work on future installments. She stated that it was getting difficult for her to travel and “logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child.” Speaking about her decision, she said:

"Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

Unfortunately, Vander lost her third baby in a stillbirth at 38 weeks in December. She shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, explaining how a “regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare” for her. Maya and her husband are parents to Aiden, age two, and Elle, age one.

Another reason behind her decision is that she is “very busy with work in Miami.”

In February, she opened her Florida-based agency, The Maya Vander Group, with the following vision, shared on an Instagram post:

“combining knowledge & passion to ensure the best-in-class experience for our buyers and sellers,”

Selling Sunset season five debuted on Netflix with some old and new cast members working to crack the best deals of their professional lives while navigating through their personal problems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi