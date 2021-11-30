Olivia Wilde Backbend video at Harry Styles' concert explained

Olivia Wilde was recently trending on Twitter after fans claimed to have spotted her backbend at Harry Styles’ latest concert in New York City. The actress has been a regular face at the Kiwi hitmaker’s Love on Tour gigs.

The 37-year-old has accompanied her rumored beau at several of his shows across the U.S. However, she went viral on the final day of Styles’ three-month-long tour as her alleged backbend video surfaced online.

LAUREN SAW HARRY 🐇 @goldxnlights THIS IS THE OLIVIA WILDE BACKBEND VIDEO THIS IS THE OLIVIA WILDE BACKBEND VIDEO https://t.co/2M1XULUzV6

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines backbend as a gymnastic-like movement where the body is arched backwards in a standing position with the knees straight “until the hands touch the floor over the head”.

It also defines backbend as a yoga-like posture that is achieved by extending the front of the body while bending the spine backwards. Although Olivia Wilde garnered attention on social media for her backbend video, the claims were later debunked by many social media users.

As per footage shared by concertgoers, the House star was simply leaning back, throwing her arms in the air while grooving to Harry Styles’ performance.

Twitter reacts to Olivia Wilde’s alleged backbend video

Olivia Wilde's backbend video was debunked by several fans (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde has been making headlines ever since her romance rumors with Harry Styles came to light. The duo first met on the set of the Wilde's directorial film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked relationship rumors after attending a friend’s wedding together.

Earlier this year, the pair took the internet by storm after Life & Style magazine claimed they secretly tied the knot during a vacation in Italy. The rumors eventually fizzled out after none of the stars acknowledged the speculation.

However, the rumored couple have continued to be spotted together on several occasions. The Cowboys & Aliens actress also made news for attending nearly all of Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts. More recently, the Broadway star went viral online after fans mentioned she allegedly did a backbend during Styles’ NYC show.

Although the rumor was later debunked, several fans took to Twitter to react to the video. While some expressed their amusement on Wilde’s alleged action, others continued to shoot down the claims:

Klee!! @klee_bug i need video proof of Olivia Wilde doing a backbend bc that is going to be my comedic relief for MONTHS i need video proof of Olivia Wilde doing a backbend bc that is going to be my comedic relief for MONTHS

vera (Taylor’s Version) ◟̽◞̽ @vzeeinii olivia wilde doind a backbend at hslot

c: the girl of the tiktok olivia wilde doind a backbend at hslot c: the girl of the tiktok https://t.co/ukaVR5RshZ

marg !! @tpwkmarg IF U LONG ISLAND PEOPLE GOVE ME ANYTHING PLEASE LET IT BE THE VIDEO OF OLIVIA WILDE DOING A BACKBEND IF U LONG ISLAND PEOPLE GOVE ME ANYTHING PLEASE LET IT BE THE VIDEO OF OLIVIA WILDE DOING A BACKBEND

Niya is going to college🐱 @fairyxlouie syd @sydneysbrain ON MY LIFE OLIVIA WILDE JUST DID A BACKBEND AT HARRYS SHOW SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU HAVE A VIDEO ON MY LIFE OLIVIA WILDE JUST DID A BACKBEND AT HARRYS SHOW SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU HAVE A VIDEO Just saw that video and I can't sto laughing loooool!! Is this olivia Wilde's BACKBEND? 😭 https://t.co/Cb5f1G0N8k twitter.com/sydneysbrain/s… Just saw that video and I can't sto laughing loooool!! Is this olivia Wilde's BACKBEND? 😭 https://t.co/Cb5f1G0N8k twitter.com/sydneysbrain/s…

Michelle @michelles1214 imagine being Olivia Wilde rn and trending on Twitter bc you did a BACKBEND at Harry’s concert 💀💀💀 that is humiliating imagine being Olivia Wilde rn and trending on Twitter bc you did a BACKBEND at Harry’s concert 💀💀💀 that is humiliating

freya hates libby 🐇 @INL0VEWLOUIS SOMEONE TELL ME THEY HAVE THE VIDEO OF OLIVIA WILDE DOING A BACKBEND I AM YELLING SOMEONE TELL ME THEY HAVE THE VIDEO OF OLIVIA WILDE DOING A BACKBEND I AM YELLING

jude!! @cupofjude olivia wilde did not backbend 💀 she leaned back. this is a backbend olivia wilde did not backbend 💀 she leaned back. this is a backbend https://t.co/pVXdVY2yW3

syd @sydneysbrain ON MY LIFE OLIVIA WILDE JUST DID A BACKBEND AT HARRYS SHOW SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU HAVE A VIDEO ON MY LIFE OLIVIA WILDE JUST DID A BACKBEND AT HARRYS SHOW SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU HAVE A VIDEO

lia🔅 @ranttpagee another pic of harry reacting to olivia wilde doing a backbend !! another pic of harry reacting to olivia wilde doing a backbend !! https://t.co/DiGi72mihU

Row @RowenaJW1 You weirdos having a fit over #OliviaWilde doing a back bend just shows yall don't know what a back bend is. She was legit just leaning back with her arms up. Why do yall have this much free time? You weirdos having a fit over #OliviaWilde doing a back bend just shows yall don't know what a back bend is. She was legit just leaning back with her arms up. Why do yall have this much free time?

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Olivia Wilde will respond to the rumor. The latest video comes days after she attended Harry Styles’ San Diego concert with her two children and was seen dancing alongside the singer’s mother, Anne.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite all the speculation about their rumored romance, Harry and Olivia have maintained silence over their relationship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee