Olivia Wilde Backbend video at Harry Styles' concert explained

Olivia Wilde was recently trending on Twitter after fans claimed to have spotted her backbend at Harry Styles’ latest concert in New York City. The actress has been a regular face at the Kiwi hitmaker’s Love on Tour gigs.
The 37-year-old has accompanied her rumored beau at several of his shows across the U.S. However, she went viral on the final day of Styles’ three-month-long tour as her alleged backbend video surfaced online.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines backbend as a gymnastic-like movement where the body is arched backwards in a standing position with the knees straight “until the hands touch the floor over the head”.
It also defines backbend as a yoga-like posture that is achieved by extending the front of the body while bending the spine backwards. Although Olivia Wilde garnered attention on social media for her backbend video, the claims were later debunked by many social media users.
As per footage shared by concertgoers, the House star was simply leaning back, throwing her arms in the air while grooving to Harry Styles’ performance.
Twitter reacts to Olivia Wilde’s alleged backbend video
Olivia Wilde has been making headlines ever since her romance rumors with Harry Styles came to light. The duo first met on the set of the Wilde's directorial film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked relationship rumors after attending a friend’s wedding together.
Earlier this year, the pair took the internet by storm after Life & Style magazine claimed they secretly tied the knot during a vacation in Italy. The rumors eventually fizzled out after none of the stars acknowledged the speculation.
However, the rumored couple have continued to be spotted together on several occasions. The Cowboys & Aliens actress also made news for attending nearly all of Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts. More recently, the Broadway star went viral online after fans mentioned she allegedly did a backbend during Styles’ NYC show.
Although the rumor was later debunked, several fans took to Twitter to react to the video. While some expressed their amusement on Wilde’s alleged action, others continued to shoot down the claims:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Olivia Wilde will respond to the rumor. The latest video comes days after she attended Harry Styles’ San Diego concert with her two children and was seen dancing alongside the singer’s mother, Anne.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Despite all the speculation about their rumored romance, Harry and Olivia have maintained silence over their relationship.