3 things to know about Florence Pugh X Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's social media interaction began in 2018, when Braff praised Pugh on Twitter for her performance in the period drama Lady Macbeth. They began dating in 2019 after the release of Braff's short film for Adobe Cloud, In The Time It Takes to Get There, where Pugh played a 19th-century influencer alongside Alicia Silverstone.

Florence Pugh, known for her breakout roles in Ari Aster's folk-horror Midsommar (2019), Greta Gerwig's period drama Little Women (2019), and Marvel Studios' Black Widow (2021), dated the noted actor and director Zach Braff for over two years. Braff, who is 21 years her senior, is known for playing the central character John “J.D.” Dorian in the medical drama Scrubs.

Pugh recently revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff quietly broke up earlier this year:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

In the wake of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's news of calling it quits, take a look at some of the lesser-known things about their relationship.

3 things about Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's relationship that you might not know

1) They adopted a dog together

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are massive dog lovers. Braff's adopted dog Roscoe Braff passed away in 2020. Pugh's dog, Sir Albert Pugh, has his own Instagram hashtag #SirAlbertPugh.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff fostered a puppy named Billie from the Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization Labelle Foundation. They ultimately ended up officially adopting Billie.

In an April 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Braff discussed adopting Billie:

“We thought we were going to foster this dog, but we did this thing that I didn't know was an expression called ‘foster fail.’ And of course, within like 30 seconds of having this puppy, we were like, ‘We're never giving this puppy back.’ I joke that we should have named her serotonin because she just brings so much joy to me.”

2) He gave her a unique gift

In honor of her performance as Natasha Romanoff's little sister Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios' Black Widow (2021), Zach Braff gave Florence Pugh a unique gift which he shared on his Instagram page.

Braff gifted Pugh a commissioned painting of her character Yelena in full costume, wearing her favorite vest and holding two guns in her hands. The painting was done by the legendary painter and comic book artist Phil Noto.

3) Her cooking journey started in his lavish kitchen

Florence Pugh's journey as an amateur chef started during the COVID-19 pandemic when she moved into Zach Braff's Los Angeles mansion. Her YouTube channel Cooking With Flo features her cooking videos filmed in Braff's lavish and expansive kitchen.

The entertaining videos showcase Pugh's love for cooking and often feature quick recipes with leftover food. She also talks about her day and often dances around the kitchen to the music she is listening to. The couple's adopted dog Billie also made an occasional appearance in the videos.

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Pugh also stated that she is currently preparing her kitchen in London so that she can continue Cooking With Flo.

Florence Pugh has a string of upcoming high-profile projects scheduled to be released in 2022 and 2023, including Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling where she stars alongside Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

This will be followed by an adaptation of Emma Donoghue's The Wonder and the much-awaited star-packed Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside Pugh, is also slated to release next year.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have also collaborated on Braff's upcoming drama, A Good Person, which is scheduled to be released next year. Braff also stars in the upcoming Michael Maren comedy, Shriver, starring Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das