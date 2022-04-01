Moonshot takeaway: A slow-growing love story at the heart of a grand premise

Moonshot, the recently released science-fiction romantic comedy, is creating quite a positive buzz among viewers with its unique plot and unusual premise to weave a love story.

The movie premiered on March 31, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform HBO Max. It narrates the story of an ordinary barista's assistant, Walt, and an extremely talented and smart college student, Sophie, as they go on a journey to Mars to be reunited with their lovers, only to fall for each other.

Cole Sprouse is seen playing the character Walt, who is apparently excellent at sneaking, while Lana Condor is seen portraying the character Sophie, who goes to Mars to meet her boyfriend Calvin.

The movie is quite arresting with its quirky yet thoughtful representation of the slow-growing relationship between Walt and Sophie.

A major takeaway from Moonshot

A conventional rom-com story presented in a thoughtful manner

Like most rom-coms, Moonshot also follows several cliche storylines to build the plot, but what makes it different is its modern representation, where chasing one's own dream is put at the fore front.

Whether it's Walt's desire for an adventurous life, or Sophie's determination to save the world, the movie constantly highlights and encourages their heart's desires, giving importance to their dreams.

But it does not take away from the satisfying on-screen chemistry between the two actors. Cole Sprouse and Lana Condoe do an incredible job in making their characters come to life. Their love-hate relationship throughout the movie is quite likable and realistic, except for some over-the-top dialogues.

Positive impact of the epic premise of Moonshot

Although essentially a rom-com, the movie is set within the grand premise of planets, spaceships and outer space, which unexpectedly adds positively to the success of this film.

The epic premise makes the love story even more appealing as it feels like the only human touch is a highly technical and futuristic verse. The chemistry and relationship between Sophie and Walt keeps the story grounded and down-to-earth.

The movie also stars Mason Gooding as Calvin, Zach Braff as Leon Kovi, Emily Rudd as Ginny, Lukas Gage as Calvin Riggins, Christine Adams as Jan, Michelle Buteau as Captain Tarter and Cameron Esposito as Tabby.

It is safe to say that the sci-fi rom-com is bound to take viewers on a heartwarmingly thrilling roller coaster ride in the futuristic world.

Don't forget to catch Moonshot, streaming on HBO Max from March 31, 2022.

