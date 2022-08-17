How long did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff date? Relationship rumors explored as 'Don't Worry Darling' star confirms breakup

During a cover story interview for Harper's Bazaar's September 2022 issue, actress Florence Pugh confirmed that she and filmmaker Zach Braff have broken up after dating for nearly three years.

Pugh noted that in an effort to avoid public scrutiny, they decided to call it quits "without the world knowing." Stating that she gets a emotional whenever she discusses the breakup, the Don't Worry Darling star revealed:

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The two reportedly started dating in 2019, but always insisted on keeping their relationship private.

Exploring Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's relationship timeline

Florence and Zach's social media interaction started as early as 2018, when the director praised Pugh for her performance in the period drama Lady Macbeth. Taking to Twitter, Braff noted:

"I watched an incredible film last night that I cannot stop thinking about: 'Lady Macbeth' starring @Florence_Pugh . Beautifully directed, shot, acted etc. It's very upsetting, so be forewarned. Florence is a movie star."

Zach Braff @zachbraff I watched an incredible film last night that I cannot stop thinking about: “Lady Macbeth” starring @Florence_Pugh . Beautifully directed, shot, acted etc. It’s very upsetting, so be forewarned. Florence is a movie star. I watched an incredible film last night that I cannot stop thinking about: “Lady Macbeth” starring @Florence_Pugh . Beautifully directed, shot, acted etc. It’s very upsetting, so be forewarned. Florence is a movie star.

In January 2019, Braff sparked romance rumors with Pugh. Although neither of them confirmed their relationship back then, much speculation began when he visited Pugh's hometown in Oxford, England. The filmmaker also posted photos from his outing on his social media platform.

In March that same year, Florence and Zach started working together when the former starred in a short film directed by Braff, titled In The Time It Takes To Get There. Braff also stirred up social media when he shared some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Pugh.

The real romance reportedly began in April 2019 when the two were spotted holding hands in public anf photographed moving around New York City.

The relationship was further confirmed when the same year, Zach posted another photo of Florence with their industry friends and captioned it as:

"People I love."

The two subtly became "Instagram official" in November 2019, when they posted photos from their visit to Disneyland, where they were accompanied by other friends.

In November 2019, Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were also spotted together at the L.A. premiere of Marriage Story. However, the two attended the premiere of Pugh's Little Women separately.

Their relationship was often subjected to criticism owing to the 21-year-long age gap between them. Later the same year, Pugh called out the trolls and defended her relationship with Braff.

In April 2020, Pugh wished Braff on his 45th birthday with an adorable post. She wrote:

"Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we're celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!"

On Florence's 25th birthday, Zach penned a heartfelt note for the actress with some of their photos.

While they have not mentioned each other much in interviews, in March 2022, Zach praised Pugh for her incredible artistry. Speaking to Collider, he said:

"I know that anything Florence does is incredible... People say she's maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she's one of the best actresses working."

Florence Pugh's recent dating rumors with Will Poulter

After her breakup with Zach Braff, Florence Pugh was rumored to be dating actor Will Poulter. The rumors began when Pugh and Poulter, along with some of their friends were pictured holidaying together in Ibiza.

However, Florence Pugh took to Instagram to set the record straight about her dating life. On her Instagram stories, she penned a lengthy post denying the dating rumors with Will. According to Cosmopolitan, the stories read:

"Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise."

Adding further, Florence Pugh wrote:

"You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and [friend] Archie's arms at the sides. I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good."

FILM DAZE @filmdaze Florence Pugh confirms Will Poulter and her are not dating, and speaks online harassment and bullying. Florence Pugh confirms Will Poulter and her are not dating, and speaks online harassment and bullying. https://t.co/0ejbpnh8Bz

Pugh and Poulter were co-stars in the hit 2019 release Midsommar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal