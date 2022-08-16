What is Tracheomalacia? Florence Pugh opens up on rare breathing issue on Running Wild with Bear Grylls

English actress Florence Pugh revealed that she has a rare breathing medical condition known as tracheomalacia while appearing on the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

On August 15th's episode of the show, the 26-year-old star stated that her family had to move to warm Spain from damp England on her doctor's advice.

“We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better. I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well. And so from a young age, I've just had a different breathing system.”

As per Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, tracheomalacia means that,

"the cartilage in the windpipe, or trachea, has not developed properly or was damaged, so instead of being rigid, the walls of the trachea are floppy or flaccid. The cartilage cannot keep the windpipe open, making breathing difficult — especially when breathing out (exhaling). Sometimes, pressure on the trachea from nearby blood vessels causes the trachea to collapse."

However, the Black Widow actress revealed that her medical condition has improved over time.

"Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn't really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger."

Florence Pugh was on a 48-hour trip with Bear Grylls, which started by jumping off a helicopter as they made their way through the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica.

Florence Pugh has previously talked about tracheomalacia

In July 2020 while talking to Sue Perkins on her podcast, Sue Perkins: An Hour or So With..., Florence Pugh gave details about how tracheomalacia impacted her during the coronavirus pandemic. She stated:

"I've had this breathing thing since I was tiny, so my mum's always had to be aware of new diseases, new illnesses that could potentially really hurt me."

She added that it was her mother who asked her to reside in Los Angeles to prevent herself from contracting the novel coronavirus.

Pugh told the interviewer that her condition has improved over the years as she does not get ill that often, compared to her childhood.

However, in a 2020 interview with Vogue, the Little Women actress revealed that she still experiences a "very scary cough" even though she overcame the original diagnosis of her condition.

Florence Pugh began her acting career in 2014 by starring in Carol Morley's directorial film, The Falling, alongside Maisie Williams, Maxine Peake, Greta Scacchi, Hannah Rose Caton, Anna Burnett, and Lauren McCrostie.

She later went on to star in several television series and films like Studio City, Marcella, The Commuter, Malevolent, The Little Drummer Girl, Midsommar, Acting for a Cause, Black Widow, Hawkeye, etc.

As per her IMDb profile, she will next appear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Don't Worry Darling, A Good Person, The Wonder, Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and The Maid.

