What is Jason Momoa's net worth? Aquaman star living in $750,000 RV van in friend's yard after Lisa Bonet split

Jason Momoa is currently residing in a $750,000 luxury camper parked in a friend’s yard following his separation from wife Lisa Bonet. The couple had been together for 17 years and their split came as a shock to their fans.

However, it seems the actor has moved out of the house he shares with Bonet and their two children and is now living in his Ford RV. It is a custom EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026.

A source told The Sun:

“He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”

EarthRoamer has facilities including: flatscreen TV, WiFi, surround sound, memory foam mattresses, bathroom with shower, toilet and clothes drying facility, a kitchen with granite work surfaces, an electric awning, and LED lighting.

Jason Momoa is worth millions

Jason Momoa attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall (Image via Mark Marsland/Getty Images)

The Honolulu, Hawaii native made his debut in the action drama Baywatch: Hawaii as Jason Loane, followed by the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis as Ronon Dex and Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Momoa is known for his performances as Declan Harp in the historical drama Frontier from 2016-2018 and Baba Voss in the science fiction series See (2019).

Jason has also played the role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe since 2016, including the character's titular 2018 film. He will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet relationship timeline

Momoa and Bonet have been in a relationship since 2005. Although it was reported that they got married in November 2007, they did not tie the knot until October 2017.

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2007, and their second, a son, in December 2008. The couple ended their marriage in January 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Before Jason, Lisa had eloped with singer Lenny Kravitz in 1987 and welcomed a daughter, Zoe Isabella Kravitz, in December 1988. The pair divorced in 1993 and legally changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1995, even though she continues to be referred to as Lisa Bonet.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee