Wednesday series 2022: Trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about Netflix show so far

Netflix's upcoming series, Wednesday, is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in late 2022. The show is based on the character Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family. The series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton.

Over the years, several films and shows about the Addams Family have been made, and it has garnered a massive fan following worldwide. With that said, keep reading to find out more details about the upcoming Netflix show.

Netflix's Wednesday series: All you need to know about the show, cast and crew, and more

On June 6, 2022, Netflix dropped the official teaser for Wednesday, describing the show as ''a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton.'' It begins with an ominous background score and a quirky introduction that reads,

''Netflix Woefully Presents.''

Actress Jenna Ortega appears in a scary avatar as the titular character, staring coldly into the screen and snapping her fingers. According to Netflix, the show ''is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.''

The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton as the director. The story revolves around the protagonist, Addams, and is set during her years as a student at the Nevermore Academy. The show will focus on her relationships with her friends and her numerous challenges, including a brutal murder mystery. Netflix Tudum describes the story as follows,

''After she’s expelled from her “normal” human high school over an incident involving piranhas, Wednesday is sent away to Nevermore Academy, a school for, shall we say, unique students. What she discovers there is a tantalizing, bloody murder mystery — and maybe, just maybe, a few friends as odd as she is.''

In an interview with Vanity Fair, creator Miles Millar mentioned that they aimed to make the show into an ''eight-hour Tim Burton movie.'' Millar also said in the interview that they wanted to make sure the series ''didn't feel like a remake or a reboot.''

The new Tim Burton show consists of eight episodes. It features Jenna Ortega in the lead role of Wednesday Addams, along with several other prominent actors in crucial supporting roles, like:

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Creators Gough and Millar are known for their work on the popular superhero series Smallville, Lethal Weapon 4, and Aquaman, to name a few. Director Tim Burton was reportedly approached for the 1991 film The Addams Family, but he couldn't take over the project due to scheduling conflicts with Batman Returns.

Over the years, Burton has helmed many acclaimed and popular films from various genres, like Batman, Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beetlejuice, and many more. With Burton's eclectic style, it'll be interesting to see how this series pans out.

Wednesday is expected to be released in late 2022 on Netflix.

