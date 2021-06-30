What did Allison Mack do? Role in NXIVM cult explained as "Smallville" actress is sentenced to three years in jail 

American actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment for allegedly being associated with the NXIVM cult based in New York. Best known for her role in superhero television series "Smallville,” the actress was arrested in 2018 for alleged charges of “sex trafficking,” “sex trafficking conspiracy,” and “forced labor.”

Before being discovered by the law, NXIVM allegedly claimed to be a multi-level marketing and personal development company. However, it was reportedly exposed as a cult involved in sex trafficking, racketeering and forced labor.

Victims of the cult were allegedly recruited for personal and professional training and later forced into being sex slaves. They were also reportedly branded and confined within a “secret society” called “DOS: Dominus Obsequious Sororium.”

The cult was founded by Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison last year. Reports suggest that Allison Mack allegedly served as the leader of the controversial organization and also introduced the branding ritual in the cult.

According to the claims, the “Camp Nowhere” actress allegedly recruited women for a “female sorority” and later blackmailed them with explicit photos and other sensitive material to detain them in the cult.

She allegedly forced the victims to perform sexual acts on leader Raniere and forced them to undertake other regular tasks. In 2018, U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue told The Hollywood Reporter about Allison Mack’s charges:

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere. The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

Following her arrest, Allison Mack was released on $5 million bond and kept in home arrest under the jurisdiction of her parents. In April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to the alleged charges with a due trial in September 2019. However, the trial was later postponed until June due to investigative procedures.

According to a court order filed last week, Mack’s legal team filed a request for home confinement. The 38-year-old also revealed information about Keith Raniere and testified against the leaders alongside other former members of the cult.

Allison Mack apologizes for her association with NXIVM cult

According to US Weekly, Allison Mack reportedly released a letter of apology and owed up to her past actions ahead of the sentence:

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself.”

She confessed that working with Keith Raniere was the “biggest mistake” of her life:

“I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

She further apologized:

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly.”

Allison Mack also reportedly took responsibility for her crimes:

“I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

The German-native was sentenced at the Brooklyn Federal Court on June 30th and reportedly apologized for her “misguided adherence” during the plea.

Twitter condemns Allison Mack for her role in the NXIVM cult

Allison Mack rose to prominence for portrayal of “Chloe Sullivan” in popular WB/CW series "Smallville.” She is also well-known for her role in the comedy series “Wilfred.” Mack’s involvement in the NXIVM cult left fans highly disappointed.

Enraged fans took to social media to call out the actress for her actions. Allison Mack’s latest plea to be sentenced to home confinement instead of prison time was also met with severe online backlash. People took to Twitter to sharply criticize the “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” actress, some even demanding maximum imprisonment.

Allison Mack deserves prison for what she did.

Women were BRANDED and sexually abused by Keith Raniere because of her involvement. Fuck her. Rot in jail https://t.co/CC1M6CHovU — Josh (@master_yoshi013) June 30, 2021

Grew up watching Smallville… now Allison Mack ass bout to be in jail for enslaving women in a sex cult

wtf — megantheestallionschaps (@amberberry__) June 30, 2021

Yes, I am a fan of Smallville, and yes I loved Allison Mack's character on that show (it was one of the best), but yes, I'm not "crushed that she's going to jail" because I'm an adult and I know that real live human actors are NOT the characters they portray.



Grow up, people. — Matthew1701 (@Matthew_NCC1701) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack should get the maximum sentence. The treachery she committed against others is so sickening https://t.co/YHE9WGRmwV — ᴊᴇʟᴀ➴ (@jelevision) June 30, 2021

Only 3 years for manipulating and branding human beings?? #AllisonMack pic.twitter.com/zcIRTjXply — ✨Amber✨ (@AmberHulsey_) June 30, 2021

#AllisonMack only gets 3 years in prison and #BillCosby is set free , today the "justice" system pretty much sent a Fuck You to all the victims. #Waytogo #Wtf #NXIVM — Eliezer Santiago (@Aoshi_Uematsu) June 30, 2021

So Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for her horrific role in NXIVM cult and Cosby gets released after 50 women come forward to confront his serial rape career. This is why so many women never come forward. Justice is rarely served on famous and/or rich abusers. #nojustice — Warr;or 🥀 (@warrior_4_good) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack three months? not too shocked to hear this. Although i'm ashamed and disappointed in her. I still love Chloe Sullivan. She had alot promise but wasted it all away for that damn sex cult. I don't wish any harm towards Allison as i've moved on. — Andy Wozniak (@XrossaberBat89) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack really only got 3 years. Shocker. — Garvin Dale🇮🇹 (@garvindale) June 30, 2021

According to official records, Allison Mack’s legal team requested for her probation or a reduced form of confinement. She was initially expected to face nearly 20 years of prison upon conviction.

However, the three-year sentence was allegedly granted for Allison Mack’s role in assisting the government with information against the cult, testifying against the cult leader and releasing recorded evidence that aided in Raniere’s sentence.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod