Bryce Hall planning to press charges after an incident at a rowdy frat house

TikTokers Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder, Mikey Tua, and Ryland Storms went to a San Diego State University frat party where the group was allegedly bullied into leaving the area.

Tons of footage of the incident between Hall and the SDSU frat have been posted online. Clearly, the crew wasn't happy. Recently, Hall tweeted that he would be pressing charges and seeking financial compensation from the fraternity that caused the problems.

i guess im pressing charges on a sdsu frat hahahahah run me that moneyyyyyy — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

In his own Instagram story, Hall talked about the aftermath of the party. He detailed what happened and why he and others are considering pressing charges. Hall said,

"They invited us to their party like little fan girls, and we showed up, and then they tried to troll us, by taking our hats. And then cornering us against our uber and vandalizing the vehicle."

Hall went on to tweet about the incident and retweeted another tweet from a few days ago. Although there has been chatter from the TikToker about pressing charges, there has been no confirmation of the legal proceedings. Hall went on to say that,

"All my haters say they wanna punch me in the face when they see me in person yet i haven’t encountered someone that does it. Here’s my tweet giving you permission."

Footage of Bryce Hall at the SDSU frat party

Bryce Hall later said “sdsu SAE frat boys are the biggest pussies LMFAO...” pic.twitter.com/tBo64rLEk2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Aside from the stories and footage that Hall posted, an alleged member of the SDSU frat or one of the people at the party posted his own string of videos on TikTok.

On TikTok, the user who goes by @omgjazen shared clips in which Hall and company were being berated. In two separate instances, it appears this user stole Hall's that while a crowd of people swarmed the group. In the aftermath of the incident, omgjazen referred to Jake Paul's "Gotcha Hat" taunt on social media against Hall.

The event took an odd turn after omgjazen revealed that FouseyTUBE had sent direct messages to him seeking his address. The TikTok user revealed that FouseyTUBE didn't show up, nor did he explain why he wanted the address.

For now, the internet will have to wait until Hall provides details on the potential lawsuit.