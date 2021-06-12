Floyd Mayweather robbed: Boxer offers $100,000 reward to find culprits who burglarized his Las Vegas home

American boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram to reveal that his Las Vegas home was recently burglarized.

The professional boxer also announced a $100,000 reward for anyone who provides information that can track down the robbers.

The 44-year-old stated that the burglars had taken away several of his prized possessions, including some valuable handbags and other worthy items.

Floyd Mayweather wrote:

“One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful. One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value.”

“I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings."

"The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless."

Floyd Mayweather recently faced YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. The bout marked the boxing legend’s return to the ring more than two years after his last fight with Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s house robbery

After news of the Floyd Mayweather robbery emerged, many individuals took to Twitter to share their reactions to the incident.

he robbed us, so we robbed him 😂 https://t.co/nEXpOUbHvo — Quantrelle (@qdotcokley) June 12, 2021

Jake Paul: GoT yOuR PosSesiOns https://t.co/uCVoOeFf6z — Xandalorian (@mrjza) June 12, 2021

Bragged about robbing people, gets robbed. — B_Bailey (@wbailey79) June 12, 2021

He's so rich he can't afford camaras and security guards and watch dogs? — Evyao (@Evyao1) June 12, 2021

Just saw a post from @FloydMayweather on Instagram…$100,000 reward for information on who broke into one of his houses and robbed it in Vegas… — Ms Bellagio (@MsBellagio) June 12, 2021

Someone robbed #floydmayweather home 🥵 I hope they didn’t take any of baby KJ stuff 🤬 https://t.co/FWroKgXiM4 — Tea Snipers (@teasnipers) June 12, 2021

It’s the Paul Brothers gauranteed. Jake took his hat 🧢 Any more cases you need solved let me know. Got your house ! — 🍀Tommy ☘️ (@IrishIndian1957) June 12, 2021

According to several reports, Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas house is worth approximately $8 million and contains many valuable possessions.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Floyd Mayweather’s current net worth is approximately $450 million, and his lifetime earnings equal $1.1 billion.

It remains to be seen whether the boxer manages to catch the burglars who trespassed on his property.

