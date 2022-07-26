August 2022: Top 4 movie releases on Netflix

Netflix has added an impressive lineup of new movies and TV shows to its roster for the coming month of August. This means you'll be able to binge on a fresh bunch of exciting additions throughout the month of August.

Netflix's lineup contains some big original shows and movies as well as the addition of some existing popular titles. On August 1, you'll see the addition of some extremely popular movies on the streaming platform. This includes the three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films for the superhero film fanatics amongst you, Will Smith's Men in Black trilogy, along with Tom Holland's Uncharted if you're a fan of action films, and Bridget Jones's Diary, Made of Honor, Monster-in-Law, and No Strings Attached if you're into romantic films.

A number of Netflix original films are also lined up throughout the month of August, including Lili Reinhart's Look Both Ways and Jamie Foxx's Day Shift. No matter what you're into, there will be plenty for everyone to pick from during August.

We have curated a list of some of the best movies you can binge watch on Netflix in August.

Top 4 movies you need to check out on Netflix in August

1) Look Both Ways

Releasing on: August 17

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Luke Wilson, Nia Long, Andrea Savage, Aisha Dee, and Taylor Murphy

Directed by the multi-award-winning Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu, this Netflix original film will revolve around Reinhart's Natalie, whose life splits into parallel realities with drastically different circumstances after she takes a pregnancy test on the night of her college graduation. In one life, she becomes a young mother forced to navigate parenthood while remaining in her hometown, while in another life she pursues her dream career in L.A.

In an interview with the Golden Globes, Wanuri stated:

“It is an incredible story about women’s resilience. On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother, who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion. On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman. On both sides, it is about women striving for excellence and that is what drew me to it.”

2) Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Releasing on: August 5

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, and Haley Joel Osment.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and distributed by Netflix, this is an upcoming animated martial arts superhero comedy featuring our beloved teen turtles with mystic ninja powers named after Renaissance painters: Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello.

Directed by series developers Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, the film will see the mutant brothers fighting under Leo's leadership to save the planet from the Krang, a deadly alien force.

3) Day Shift

Releasing on: August 12

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Snoop Dogg.

Directed by J.J. Perry, this Netflix Original film is a vampire action-comedy. Foxx's Bud Jablonski is a hard-working blue-collar dad in the movie who works as a vampire hunter disguised as a San Fernando Valley pool cleaner, in order to provide for his young daughter.

This unique film will combine action and adventure with laughter and chaos to tell the story of the adorable vampire hunter dad working for the Union of Vampire Hunters and his quick-witted eight-year-old daughter.

4) Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Releasing on: August 11

Starring: Leo Baker, Donna Baker

Directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reda, this Netflix documentary is executively produced by Drew Barrymore, Alex Schmider (Director of Transgender Representation at GLAAD), Ember Truesdell, Marisa Clifford, and Thomas Benski. The film will portray the life of the iconic competitive skater, Leo Baker, as they try to create a space for themselves in the gendered world of sports, thereby building a more inclusive skate culture.

The film will focus on four years of Baker's life in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics, where they were categorized as a woman. Feeling the intensifying disconnect between how the world sees them and who they really are, Baker resigned from the U.S. Olympic team. This impactful film will show how the skateboarding legend balanced the gendered world of sports, transition, societal pressure, and skate culture.

Along with the aforementioned movies, multiple long-awaited movies and shows are also arriving on the platform in August. Prominent among them are the documentary I Just Killed My Dad and Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar, among others.

Don't forget to check out these brilliant movies that will begin streaming on Netflix in August.

