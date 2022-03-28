Watch: Will Smith's emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Actor Academy Award for portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard

Will Smith took home the 2022 Academy Award for Best Actor on Sunday for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, a critically-acclaimed biopic based on his life.

The win marked the American's first Oscar win in his third nomination, outdoing Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Speaking on stage after collecting his award, the 53-year-old delivered an emotionally-charged speech while trying his best to keep his emotions at bay. Hailing Richard Williams as a "fierce defender" of his family, Smith remarked that he was called on to do the same for the girls who played Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, who played their mother Oracene Price.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who was one of the strongest and most delicate people I have ever met," Smith said. "I got to protect Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the two actresses who played Venus and Serena Williams."

The actor further added that he considered it his higher-calling to protect the people he loved, which he reckoned he had done to the best of his ability. On the verge of tears, Will Smith also pontificated about how it was essential to tolerate and ignore abuse as an actor and to keep a smile on one's face despite the blatant disrespect and mockery.

"I am being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know, to do what we do, we gotta be able to take abuse, to take people talking crazy about you," Smith said. "In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that's okay."

"It's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine light on all the cast of King Richard and Venus and Serena Williams" - Will Smith

Will Smith dedicated his win to the entire cast of the movie, as well as Venus and Serena Williams

Will Smith's comments about the need to tolerate abuse as an actor had something to do with the fact that he had earlier gotten into an altercation with comedian Chris Rock.

Amy Kaufman @AmyKinLA Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH." Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH."

Taking offense to a particularly distasteful joke Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor walked on to the stage and slapped him. Smith went on to repeatedly demand that Rock keep his mouth shut about any comments relating to his wife.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

The 53-year-old apologized to everyone for his momentary loss of control, adding that he did not mean to distract from the "beautiful moment" of King Richard winning an Academy Award. Will Smith used the opportunity to highlight the importance of the entire cast and crew of the movie, as well as Venus Williams and Serena Williams, who were executive producers on the film.

"I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I am not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine light on all the cast of King Richard and Venus and Serena Williams and the entire Williams family," Smith said. "Art imitates life, and I look like the crazy father they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

Good Morning America @GMA



#Oscars

gma.abc/36UKhP3 Will Smith: "I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees -- this is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying about winning an award...it's about being able to shine light." Will Smith: "I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees -- this is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying about winning an award...it's about being able to shine light."#Oscarsgma.abc/36UKhP3 https://t.co/NhyqzDtkf0

It should be noted that Will Smith's win was the only win for King Richard on the night, as the film lost out on all five other nominations -- including Best Picture.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala