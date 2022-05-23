What is Jamie Foxx's net worth? Beat Shazam host’s fortune explored ahead of Season 5 premiere

Jamie Foxx is returning as the host of Fox's hit game show Beat Shazam season 5, premiering on May 23. The 54-year-old will be joined by his daughter Corinne Foxx, an actress, model, and writer, as a DJ on the show.

Beat Shazam has been loved by viewers for all its seasons so far. Subsequently, the upcoming season will feature teams of two in a battle against each other to find the master among all the love songs.

Ultimately, at the game's final level, winning teams will have to guess the most loved songs against the best song app, Shazam.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Beat Shazam” is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.

Jamie Foxx's estimated net worth

Jamie Foxx has a net worth of $170 million. He has had a multi-talented career as an actor, singer, writer, and producer. Per movie, Jamie charges around $5 million to $12 million.

His music career has earned him a royalty income of $20 million. His movie and music career have earned him his extravagant, luxurious life. Today, Foxx owns 12 real estate properties, six cars, and three luxury yachts. The actor's cash reserve includes $24 million.

Born on December 13, 1967, as Eric Marlon Bishop, Jamie was raised by his grandparents, Esther Marie and Mark Talley. Growing up under them, he had a baptist upbringing, but he was heavily influenced by his grandmother, whom he credits for his success.

During his school days at Terrell High School, the actor was an all-rounder in academics and sports. Moreover, he was just five when he started learning piano and was already famous as a comedian in his class. After completing school, he received a scholarship to the United States International University and studied musical and performing art composition.

In 1989, Jamie Foxx started working as a stand-up comedian and, within two years, became a part of the hit sketch comedy show, In Living Color.

Later, he hosted the Jamie Foxx Show, which ran from 1996 until 2001 for five seasons.

He debuted in films with the comedy film Toys in 1992. Some of his notable works include Stealth, Jarhead, Miami Vice, the award-winning film adaptation of the stage show Dreamgirls, the biopic The Soloist, Law Abiding Citizen, Valentine's Day, I'm Still Here, Due Date, Horrible Bosses, Django Unchained, White House Down, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Horrible Bosses 2, Annie, Sleepless, and Baby Driver.

After making his steps in the film line, Jamie also expanded his horizons in the music industry. In 2005, Foxx gained massive success with his music album Unpredictable, which has sold 1.98 million copies in the U.S.

His other hit singles include Blame It (featuring T-Pain) and Fall for Your Type (featuring Drake). Slow Jamz by Twista (featuring Kanye West) and Gold Digger by Kanye West.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Beat Shazam on May 23 at 9.00 pm ET on Fox.

