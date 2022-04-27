"Jamie Foxx knows better... I’m calling out a Ben Simmons because of their impact and effect on the black athlete" - Stephen A. Smith sounds off on actor calling him out over Nets star

Stephen A. Smith’s epic rant about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons did not sit well with some, including Academy-Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx. The versatile artist stepped into The Shade Room to call out the ESPN sports analyst for dragging Simmons' name “through the mud.”

Foxx also accused Smith of refusing to say anything against white athletes, such as legendary NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The First Take anchor, who's a good friend of the Ray Charles actor, clarified his position and answered Foxx point by point.

“Jamie Foxx knows better. He’s just highly protective of the black athlete, as he should be because they deserve our protection in a lot of situations. Jamie Foxx knows good and damn well it ain’t got nothing to do with brotherhood for me. I protect brothers all the damn time, trust you me, it’s what I DON’T say that proves my protection.”

Over the last few weeks, Smith has also been harping on several ramifications that the actions of Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving could have. He stressed that their respective situations this season could result in significant changes in the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“All I’m talking about is black athletes? First of all, that’s false. Second of all, I’m only supposed to be complimentary? I’m calling out a Kyrie [Irving] and a Ben Simmons because of their impact and effect on the black athlete.”

Smith added:

“When you go to the collective bargaining table, and they [the owners] use them as examples to try to minimize their contribution to players, that’s about those players. That’s not just about them, that’s about the black athlete.”

Smith’s concern goes beyond the black athletes in the NBA. Additionally, every major American sports league can take a page out of pro basketball’s new CBA if and when it happens.

"You're supposed to call it" - Stephen A. Smith on his comments on Ben Simmons

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two of the most controversial stars in the NBA. [Photo: The SportsRush]

Smith proceeded to enumerate the white athletes that he had called out when necessary. The veteran sports show analyst included the names of Brady, Rodgers, Steve Nash, Steve Kerr and Tim Tebow, who’s a colleague of Smith at ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith further elaborated on why he ripped into Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving:

“We’re talking sports and your performance on the court, on the field of play, that’s devoid of race! You do what you do. If you don’t perform and you don’t get it done, you don’t get it done.”

He added:

“If you shoot 2-of-20 and you look like straight garbage, I’m supposed to look at your ethnicity and say ‘well, I’m not gonna say anything’? No, no! You’re supposed to call it.”

To be fair to Smith, he’s on record doing exactly as he mentioned, calling out some of the most popular and influential athletes, regardless of race. One thing that he hasn’t done is go after all the players with the same passion and energy as he has done with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

