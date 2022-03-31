"Keep your hands off comedians": Andrew Schulz tears into Will Smith during wild podcast roast

Comedian Andrew Schulz claimed that Chris Rock looked weak following the infamous Oscars incident, which caught a global audience's attention. He also criticized Will Smith for his actions and relentlessly mocked the actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on his podcast The Flagrant 2.

The 2022 Oscars took place on March 27 in Los Angeles, California. The live event was overshadowed by the shocking moment Will Smith took to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock as the latter made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Subsequently, the King Richard actor also won the Best Actor award. But his unexpected actions captured the senses of audiences worldwide.

The Hollow Wolf @NioclasH I honestly don't know how to react to the Will/Chris "slap heard around the world"



All I can say is that those laughs were laughs of fear and extreme discomfort.



YouTube comedian Andrew Schulz addressed the incident in his latest podcast episode titled “ROAST OF Will Smith.” He attacked the Oscar-winner for his inability to take a joke and also joked about his marriage to Pinkett Smith. He also warned the actor not to attack comedians by saying:

“The white Oscars are mind numbingly boring or, as Jada would call it, a relationship with Will. So, I think we can all admit that this was shocking because if there was going to be one chic at the Oscars with their hair loss disease that does not understand humor, I would assume it would be Amy Schumer.”

He added:

“Anyway Will, let this be a lesson to you if you want to keep your wife’s name out of other people’s mouth, make sure you keep your hands off of comedians.”

Andrew Schulz sides with Chris Rock amid Oscars slap controversy

The shocking moment took place at the end of the Academy Awards ceremony. Will Smith was heard screaming obscenities at the comedian following the infamous slap. Speaking of Rock’s demeanor, Andrew Schulz said:

“Give Chris Rock some credit, he took that smack like a champ! And next year he’s going to be ready okay, he’ll have more bobs and weaves like Jada’s wig collection.”

However, he added that Chris Rock should have addressed the incident. He said:

“Chris was about to unload. He needed to. We would have been fine if he went crazy. Bleep him out. He got slapped on TV. Literally slapped on the Super Bowl for losers. I don’t think Chris is p**y for not hitting Will back, I think he is because he was worried about his career.”

The podcast host added that Rock did nothing about the matter, so “he could be in Zootopia 4. That’s the sad thing.” Andrew Schulz also stated that it was “the soft thing.”

Andrew Schulz added that he empathized with Rock, but he should have addressed the situation. He commented:

“At least say “I’ll see you backstage” or “Hey Will, some of us have more professionalism, some of us have a little more decorum. The show must go on. But I’ll see you backstage.”

Continuing with his roast, the 38-year-old called Will Smith a “p**sy” as he attacked someone with much lesser height and weight compared to him.

Readers can watch the podcast episode in the video above. Andrew Schulz addressed the Oscars' viral moment from the beginning of the episode.

