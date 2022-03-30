What did Joe Rogan say about Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars?

Joe Rogan recently opened up on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rogan was talking to his guest Josh Barnett on The Joe Rogan Experience and gave his take on the incident at the Academy Awards show. The UFC color commentator believes that Rock made a very mild joke and didn't mean anything bad towards Will Smith or Jada Pinkett.

Rather, the 54-year-old stated that his immense popularity has given Smith a skewed sense of reality and that the actor felt like he was in a movie:

"These people live in this fake world of you know, you're protected by guards, you're driven by limos, you're on the red carpet. Like all of it is a crazy life. And he's so goddam famous and so removed from regular discourse and interaction with regular people that he for whatever reason in his head acted like he's a character in a movie."

Watch Joe Rogan talk to Josh Barnett about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock:

Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and broke down on stage while giving his speech. Rogan was critical of that action, too, as he believes not many others could have done the same after the previous incident:

"Here's what happened right afterwards. He won the Academy Award and then goes up and does the speech. The whole thing was so bizarre and it made me think like how many other human beings could be in a similar situation and pull that off. "

Joe Rogan believes Will Smith was emotionally fragile in his actions

Chris Rock's joke was about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald hairstyle and the comedian referred to the GI Jane movie. Pinkett Smith suffers from a hair-loss condition called alopecia.

However, Rogan feels that Will Smith's reaction to such an innocuous joke was completely out of proportion. The actor was emotional and knew that there wouldn't be any consequences for his actions. The 53-year-old actor also shouted with quivering lips after returning to his seat, which is a sign of emotional fragility, according to Rogan.

Will Smith recently issued a statement on his social media addressing the incident that happened at the Academy Awards.

Edited by Aziel Karthak