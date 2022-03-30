"It's a foolish impulse that you do when you know there are no consequences" - Joe Rogan Rogan gives his take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Joe Rogan has come down hard on Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars on Sunday night.

Rogan discussed the incident with former UFC heavyweight champ Josh Barnett in a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan said:

"I think he was being emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse, and it's a foolish impulse that you do when you know that there's no consequences. So when you're hitting a very small person. ... You don't go and sit in the front row as a star at the Oscars, there's a professional comedian whose job is to roast people, what he did was not even insulting. It was a mild joke."

Rogan used some colorful language to lay out just how far outside the boundaries of acceptable Smith was. He said:

"The idea that you think it's smart while you're wearing a tuxedo to walk onto a stage in front of the world - literally the world, one of the biggest award shows on earth - and smack a comedian for the most mild joke. And then sit there quivering, saying 'Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!' And everyone's just going to sit there in the s**t that you just took on the table. You just pulled your pants down and took a s**t on the dinner table and everyone has to just sit there and look at that."

Neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock have been on The Joe Rogan Experience, although Rock's younger brother Tony Rock appeared on episode 1142 in July of 2018.

Watch Joe Rogan and Josh Barnett discuss the Will Smith / Chris Rock Oscars incident below:

Joe Rogan offered to train Elon Musk for a fight against Vladimir Putin

Rogan doesn't have a problem with the rich and famous battling it out under different circumstances. After Elon Musk suggested a fight with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to decide Ukrainian sovereignty, Rogan revealed he'd reached out to help Musk prepare for the battle.

“[Musk] is a very big man. He’s not small. Putin is smaller than me. Elon is quite a bit bigger than me. Elon is probably 6’2” and he’s big, he’s a big guy. I offered my services. I texted him. I said, ‘Dude, I will arrange all your training.’ I go, ‘If you really do fight Putin, I will arrange all your training.”

Thus far, there's no indication that Putin is interested in fighting Musk.

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Musk's callout of Putin below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness