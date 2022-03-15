×
"10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match" - Promoter Jake Paul jokingly offers stellar boxing card

Elon Musk (left); Jake Paul (centre); Vladimir Putin (right)
Elon Musk (left); Jake Paul (centre); Vladimir Putin (right)
Manjit Sarmah
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 15, 2022 10:02 AM IST
News

Jake Paul recently joked about organizing a boxing match between Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin.

In a recent tweet, Paul hysterically stated that he is willing to arrange a match between the two if certain conditions are met. He also stated that the undercard would include a fight between Kayne West and Pete Davidson, as well as an MMA bout between himself and Conor McGregor.

Paul, while stating the condition, wrote:

"10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match happen. Undercard: Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson Me Vs. Mcgregor In MMA"
10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match happenUndercard:Kanye West Vs. Pete DavidsonMe Vs. Mcgregor In MMA

However, in another recent tweet, Jake Paul appeared to be a little serious about promoting a fight between famous American rapper Kanye West and comedian Pete Davidson. Paul stated that he wants to offer the fight so that the two can settle their feud.

Stating the fight offer, Paul tweeted:

"My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson. I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside. Money will be put in escrow before. 6 round boxing match. Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted"

Check out the tweet below:

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete DavidsonI have $30m guaranteed for KanyeAnd $30m guaranteed for Pete+ PPV upsideMoney will be put in escrow before6 round boxing matchLet’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted

Jake Paul hits back at Din Thomas over fighter pay argument

Din Thomas recently commented on Jake Paul's intentions behind his stance on fighter pay in the UFC. Instead of criticizing the UFC's Dana White, the MMA analyst suggested that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's focus should be more on hosting his own fight cards and paying the athletes well.

Paul, however, slammed Thomas for not being able to see the bigger picture. While hitting back at the former UFC fighter, 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"I am doing that dumb f**k. Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen. Will continue to do more. Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho. Also what kind of parents name their son “Din”"

You can check out the tweet below:

I am doing that dumb fuck Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen Will continue to do moreYour bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me thoAlso what kind of parents name their son “Din” twitter.com/DinThomas/stat…

Paul represents Amanda Serrano, who will face Katie Taylor in the main event of a boxing match at Madison Square Garden on April 30th. Both fighters are set to make history as they are expected to earn seven-figure paydays, the largest in women's boxing history.

On this important day, I’m honored to be a part of history for women. April 30th will be a special day for all of us. #InternationalWomensDay #Women @MostVpromotions @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/XKl8bqH061

