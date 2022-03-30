"Healing": Jada Pinkett Smith posts for the first time after Will Smith X Chris Rock slap incident at Oscars 2022

Will Smith took the Oscars 2022 stage by storm when he smacked Chris Rock for making a joke referencing the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leaving everyone in the Dolby Theatre in a state of utter shock. Referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s changed appearance, due to a medical condition called Alopecia, Rock said,

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Since then, Will Smith has made a public apology to the comedian for his violent actions. He took to Instagram to claim complete responsibility for his unacceptable actions at the prestigious event of the 94th Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, March 29, Jada Pinkett Smith took to her official Instagram account to post a message, which was her first since the unfortunate Will Smith and Chris Rock incident.

Jada Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram for the first time since the unfortunate Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars 2022

What did the Instagram post by Jada Pinkett Smith read?

The Matrix actress has come to the spotlight since Chris Rock made the "G.I. Jane 2" joke referencing her appearance when he came to present at the 94th Academy Awards.

Since the incident, the internet has been taken by storm all around the world regarding this highly controversial incident. Throughout the storm, the actress, kept her silence. But on March 29, she finally broke her silence and posted for the first time on her verified Instagram account since the Oscars 2022 night.

Her post read,

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

What did the joke by Chris Rock mean?

Chris Rock's joke about Jada Smith's appearance did not go well with Will Smith. Referencing G.I. Jane meant he was referring to a female number in the U.S. Armed Forces.

It denotes the nickname of a military girl who is aggressive, strong, and breaks into a conventionally all-male hobby or occupation. It also denotes the name of the 1997 movie with Demi Moore as the main role.

Jada Smith’s appearance was the outcome of Alopecia, because of which she shaved her head back in 2021.

Reportedly, Chris Rock later on approached King Richard star Will Smith to make an apology. The entire incident became even more bizarre when Smith returned to the 2022 Oscars stage to receive his Best Actor award. At the time, P. Diddy, the presenter, said,

“Will, Chris, we are gonna solve that like a family at the gold party. For now, we will move on with love.”

The clip of Rock and Smith’s altercation is still creating a lot of buzz on the social media platforms, and it seems like it's going to be there for quite some time.

