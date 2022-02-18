The Office: 5 times Michael Scott was totally relatable

Few shows have portrayed life better than The Office. Since the show was a near-slapstick mockumentary, it managed to portray work life, and life in general, with utmost sincerity. Despite doing so, it still manages to get the laughs through its witty scripts and an inherent awkwardness.

Most of these laughs are attributed to the legendary Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, who even won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the lovable and super-naive boss of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. Yes, he was funny and awkward, sometimes stupid too, but there were times you could totally relate to him.

Here are five moments from The Office when Michael Scott was spot-on relatable.

5) "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." - Season 5, episode 15

In Stress Relief, Michael was at an absolute loss of direction after Stanley's heart attack. This is a situation we often find ourselves in, not Stanley's heart attack, of course. Michael's quote sums up a very relatable situation perfectly, when you would perhaps like to know what to do, but in reality, you don't. This was also one of the funniest episodes of all time.

4) "I’m not superstitious, but I am a little ‘stitious." - Season 4, episode 2

Well, what can we say to this? The master of comedy Steve Carell, yet again, delivered a hilarious line that makes perfect sense. Often you'd have felt like following some superstition, but your inner logical self denied it. Now when that little shred of doubt is present, you know the word for it. You're just a little 'stitious.

3) "I love inside jokes. I’d love to be a part of one someday." - Season 3, episode 2

Ah, the insatiable desire to fit in. This is something everyone must have felt at least once in their lives, if not in this exact manner. Michael's desire to be included in the lives and discussions of people who are "cooler," can really be felt by everyone watching this episode.

2) "Any man who says he totally understands women is a fool. Because they are un-understandable." - Season 3, episode 22

The Office season 3 episode 22 (Image via NBC)

Well, let's say Michael Scott did not have the greatest of love lives till the very end. He faced a major problem, which most men can relate to as well: the un-understandable-ity of women. Michael had various troubles communicating the right way, especially with women. This episode just showed a glimpse of it.

1) "I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good." - Season 4, episode 8

Despite how we may mask it, running from our responsibilities would feel pretty good. Michael's immortal quote moments after his bankruptcy was one of the most relatable quotes from The Office. At this point, all viewers could relate to Michael Scott, who was at his rock-bottom. If only we could run from all our responsibilities.

