One Piece Episode 1046: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1046 will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following the series’ temporary hiatus, fans are incredibly anxious to get back to the Onigashima Raid, especially with the preview teasing Zoro and Sanji’s return to the fight.

While the One Piece Episode 1046 preview all but officially confirms it, this is still speculative due to the episode not having any verifiable spoiler information available. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1046 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1046’s preview teases Sanji and Zoro both returning to the fray, beginning fights vs. Queen and King, respectively

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1046 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, January 8, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. However, the vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes to its subscribers weekly, its delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1046 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, January 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, January 8

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, January 8

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, January 8

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, January 8

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1046 will most likely focus on the returns of both Zoro and Sanji to fighting action, with the former’s injuries finally beginning to “heal.” While this healing process is somewhat synthesized by essentially blocking Zoro’s sensations of pain, it will nevertheless allow him to return to the battlefield as a key player.

Fans are expected to see the pair begin their fight against King and Queen of the Beast Pirates. They might also get an update on Luffy’s return to the battle versus Kaido. With almost every other fight in Onigashima wrapping up in one way or another, these three combatants are the major remaining players in terms of actively being involved in a fight.

One Piece Episode 1046 will also likely show a little bit of Yamato versus Kaido, which fans have seen sparingly since the fight first began. With Yamato’s Devil Fruit being a major topic of discussion among community members, fans are extremely hopeful that the return of her fight versus Kaido is a matter of when and not if.

