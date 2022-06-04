One Piece: Is Yamato stronger than Zoro and Sanji?

One Piece readers may be wondering if Yamato is above Zoro and Sanji, at least in their current forms.

The Monster Trio is a One Piece term which collectively refers to Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji. They are the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, if Yamato does end up joining them, some readers fear that it would break up this power dynamic.

Of course, in order to stay up to date, this article will contain manga spoilers. It will use currently known information, all the way up to One Piece Chapter 1051. Please keep this in mind before going any further.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Is Yamato stronger than Zoro and Sanji? Here is a quick look at their powers in One Piece

ThorSynn🏂 | Vinland Saga is better @ImSynnz Like the Trio Dynamic can’t be broken, it just isn’t possible.

This One Piece article will use the Onigashima Raid as a reference guide. It will compare and contrast Yamato's feats with Zoro and Sanji. This article will also use historical precedence for a few arguments.

Yamato is unbelievably powerful

Yamato definitely captured the attention of several One Piece fans. She is among the strongest women in the series:

Immense strength : Equally clashed with Kaido, the world's strongest creature

: Equally clashed with Kaido, the world's strongest creature Mastery of Haki : Use all three different types of Haki

: Use all three different types of Haki Rare infusion techinique : Haoshoku Haki greatly powers up her attacks

: Haoshoku Haki greatly powers up her attacks Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami : A Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit that grants her superhuman strength and durability

: A Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit that grants her superhuman strength and durability Secondary powers: Can effectively use the element of ice

Yamato can easily deal with members of the Tobiroppo, such as Ulti and Sasaki. Better yet, she also held off Kaido during the Onigashima Raid, in hopes that Luffy would return to continue that fight. Yamato didn't have any grievous injuries like Zoro did in the rooftop battle.

However, unlike Zoro and Sanji, there is no clear indication on whether or not Yamato will receive power-ups in the future. She could potentially face the same problem as Jinbe, where their power levels remain stagnant.

Meanwhile, Zoro and Sanji got some really good upgrades

The Wano Country arc is the longest in One Piece history. Zoro and Sanji have only gotten stronger in that amount of time.

Zoro definitely had a chance to shine in this arc. Here's a look at what makes him a dangerous fighter in the One Piece series:

Wado Ichimonji : Survived a direct hit from Dracule Mihawk, the world's best swordsman

: Survived a direct hit from Dracule Mihawk, the world's best swordsman Enma : Formerly belonged to Kozuki Oden, among the best swords in the entire world

: Formerly belonged to Kozuki Oden, among the best swords in the entire world Sandai Kitetsu : A deadly cursed blade

: A deadly cursed blade Extreme durability : Has the ability to withstand lethal attacks

: Has the ability to withstand lethal attacks Mastery of Haki : Uses all three different types of Haki

: Uses all three different types of Haki Expert swordsmanship : Can bypass Kaido's dragon scales

: Can bypass Kaido's dragon scales Rare infusion techinique: Haoshoku Haki greatly powers up his attacks

During the Onigashima Raid, Zoro managed to defeat King, a top executive of the Beasts Pirates. The latter carried a bounty of 1,390,000,000 bellies. More impressively, Zoro also gave Kaido a permanent scar with his Nine Sword Style, which is something that Yamato couldn't do.

Sanji is also no slouch in the One Piece series. Ever since he donned the Raid Suit, he has been given a massive boost in power:

Genetic modifications : Developed an extremely hard exoskeleton

: Developed an extremely hard exoskeleton Speed and agility : Moves faster than the eye can see, making him seem invisible

: Moves faster than the eye can see, making him seem invisible Ifrit Jambe : Uses blue flames that burn hotter than 2000 degrees Celsius

: Uses blue flames that burn hotter than 2000 degrees Celsius Busoshoku Haki : Gives his legs stronger endurance

: Gives his legs stronger endurance Kenbunshoku Haki: Senses his surroundings better than anybody else

Sanji also defeated Queen, another top executive whose bounty is worth 1,320,000,00 bellies. Queen should be comparable in strength to King, albeit slightly below. Keep in mind that all the All-Stars have Ancient Zoan Devil Fruits, which gives them extraordinary physical stats.

Final verdict

Jason Klum @PokemanZ0N6 Someone like Yamato joining won't break the monster trio dynamic, even tho Yamato is stronger than Zoro atm she'll eventually go back to the 4th place just like what happened with jimbe Someone like Yamato joining won't break the monster trio dynamic, even tho Yamato is stronger than Zoro atm she'll eventually go back to the 4th place just like what happened with jimbe

It can be argued that Yamato is around the same level as Zoro and Sanji, perhaps slightly above them. This is based on their performance in the Onigashima Raid. Of course, while she might seem more powerful, there isn't too much distance between these One Piece fighters.

Zoro and Sanji recently got their power-ups, so they have plenty of room to grow in the One Piece series. They also strive to protect Luffy as the future Pirate King. It's reasonable to assume that Zoro and Sanji will surpass Yamato very soon. Their growth rate is extraordinarily high.

Based on historical precedence, the Monster Trio always finds a way to stay intact. Remember, Nico Robin was arguably stronger when she joined the crew. However, she was quickly overtaken by Zoro and Sanji a few arcs later.

