One Piece Chapter 1051 (leaked): Yamato asks to join the Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1051 is going to make a lot of fans very happy.

The dust is starting to settle in Wano Country. Kaido and Orochi have been defeated, which means the Kozuki clan will finally rebuild their homeland. Momonosuke is going to be a very busy person.

Of course, that's not the biggest talking point in Chapter 1051. Yamato will also finally get to follow in the footsteps of her idol Kozuki Oden.

Yamato fans will be very excited for One Piece Chapter 1051 (leaked)

The information in this article comes from Etenboby from WG Forum. Keep in mind that more details will arrive in the next few days.

This article will only cover the earliest spoilers. Without further ado, here's what happens in One Piece Chapter 1051.

Momonosuke becomes the shogun

Kurozumi Orochi will no longer rule Wano Country with his iron fist. The Red Scabbards made sure of that. The Kozuki family can finally move on from this 20-year nightmare.

One Piece Chapter 1051 makes it clear what Momonosuke's next move is going to be. He is going to rebuild the country, piece by piece:

"Momonosuke gives a speech to all of Wano... Momo became Shogun in this chapter"

Readers can reasonably expect to see his adult form now that he no longer needs to be a dragon. It will be interesting to see his current appearance. Shinobu did age his body 20 years into the future.

More clarification on Tama's Devil Fruit

One Piece Chapter 1051 provides readers with a very brief flashback from Tama. It also provides some perspective on her Devil Fruit abilities.

"Small Tama flashback, we learn that her power only lasts for a month"

Remember, Tama can feed animals with Kibi Dango, which allows her to control them. The story now clarifies how long the effects will last.

It's unknown what this means for the Beasts Pirates under her control. Of course, without Kaido to lead them, a fight would be relatively pointless.

Yamato asks to join the Straw Hats

This is the moment several fans have been waiting for. During the Onigashima Raid, Yamato made it clear that she wanted to join the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1051 revealed that she made good on her promise:

"Yamato tells the crew that she, Kozuki Oden, will join them on their ship, some of the members are happy about it and some are shocked."

Yamato is among the most popular characters in the series, and she only showed up last year. Fans loved her unique design, capable fighting prowess and fierce determination. Without a doubt, One Piece Chapter 1051 will be a personal favorite for many readers.

Luffy is going to be a force to be reckoned with. With new arrivals under Jinbe and Yamato, he now has a ridiculously powerful crew on board his ship. The World Government will have to watch out for him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

