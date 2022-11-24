Japan football team reportedly watched 'One Piece Film: Red' for motivation before FIFA World Cup match

After Japan's victory over Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a report has alleged that One Piece Film: Red inspired Japan's stunning performance on the field on Wednesday, November 23.

FIFA World Cup 2022 has already delivered some fantastic matches and unexpected results. This includes Japan's 2-1 win over Germany, in which Japan scored two back-to-back goals in the second half to pull off an impressive comeback. The victory has also been marked by anime-themed memes and references to series such as Blue Lock and Captain Tsubasa.

The Japanese National Football team watched One Piece Film: Red

Uta as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

Anime fans have been losing their minds following Japan's victory over Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, a recent report by NHK World News has alleged that the coach of the Japan national football team, Hajime Moriyasu, hosted a screening of the film One Piece Film: Red the night before the match to prepare the Samurai Blue for their encounter against Germany.

Football matches with such high stakes are often nerve-wracking, and it is no wonder that players would need some help to calm their nerves before such big events.

Seeing One Piece Film: Red is a great way to ease the tension and have some fun. It is also inspiring, given how the Japanese film has broken box office records in Japan and performed exceptionally well globally.

What is One Piece Film: Red about?

Luffy and Uta as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red, directed by Goro Taniguchi and produced by Toei Animation, was released on August 6, 2022. The film is set on Elegia, the Island of Music, where Uta performs her first live concert. Everyone gathers to hear Uta sing, including pirates, marines, and fans from all over the world. The Straw Hats are also in attendance.

The rest of the movie follows the problems that arise after Luffy goes on stage and discloses his friendship with Uta. More importantly, the world learns that Uta is the Yonko Red-Haired Shanks' daughter.

This is not the only association of One Piece with the World Cup

Sanji playing football (Image via Toei Animation)

When Japan hosted the World Cup in 2002, an animated short titled Dream Soccer King was released by Toei Animation. The plot revolves around a soccer match between Luffy's team and Buggy's Villain All-Stars for the prestigious Grand Line Cup. It depicts a close game between the two teams that end in a penalty shootout to break the tie. It also features a cameo from the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda as the mysterious backup player for Buggy's team, Odacchi.

Now that Japan has won an unexpected match and One Piece has reached its final stage, fans have high expectations. While there is no confirmation that the Japanese national football team watched One Piece Film: Red the night before their match to get motivated, it is a fun idea to imagine and potentially a great tactic that could be used in the future.

Poll : 0 votes