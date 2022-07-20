Will One Piece Film: Red be canon to the Anime?

One Piece Film: Red is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime films, with fans anticipating its release with bated breath. The film, which focuses on Shanks and his daughter, Uta, has finally hit the big screen in Japan. The rest of the world is eagerly awaiting the film to arrive in their respective countries.

Having said that, the main question that every fan has is whether or not this film is canon. Many anime fans have this question because many series make movies a part of the ongoing saga, while the majority of them make it a spinoff or explore the past of an existing character.

Let's examine whether or not One Piece Film: Red is canon, and if not, what the movie's plot is.

Understanding whether or not One Piece Film: Red is canon

The film will not be canon, just like the previous 14 films that One Piece has released so far. However, things are not that simple since fans are advised to watch this movie given Eiichiro Oda is someone that specializes in foreshadowing. It is highly possible that the latest film belonging to this series could contain canon information. Shanks as a character hasn't been explored in depth, and this film will focus entirely on him.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur According to Shimizu, Film RED will seemingly not be canon in terms of manga timeline continuity, but suggests that canon information may be revealed in it, which might include stuff that Oda originally planned for Shanks in the manga: thelibraryofohara.com/2022/02/03/big… According to Shimizu, Film RED will seemingly not be canon in terms of manga timeline continuity, but suggests that canon information may be revealed in it, which might include stuff that Oda originally planned for Shanks in the manga: thelibraryofohara.com/2022/02/03/big… https://t.co/Jd6LjU2u4T

Since that is the case, it is possible that One Piece Film: Red will contain information that might not necessarily follow the ongoing plot but could serve as connecting dots to some of the many mysteries. From a plot standpoint, Shanks is a very important character, and therefore it is important to watch the movie. This means that the movie will not be canon to the current timeline that the manga is following. However, it will explore Shanks’ secrets. The producer, Shimizu, believes that Eiichiro Oda’s movies are just as important as the manga itself.

To sum things up, the film is not canon to the ongoing story, but it certainly explores elements that are relevant to the current plot. More specifically, the movie will explore Shanks and unravel some of the mysteries surrounding this character.

Plot of the movie

Uta is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, singers in the world. One thing that stands out is the fact that she has managed to conceal her identity. Her voice is mesmerizing and she has a loyal fanbase all over the world. She has the entire world excited as she is about to reveal her identity to the whole world in a live concert. Pirates gather from far and wide to witness something historic, and the navy is certainly keeping a close eye on all the pirates that are gathered there.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates decide to attend her live concert as they want to hear her sing her heart out. The movie reveals that this singer is Shanks’ daughter, and this shocks everyone.

