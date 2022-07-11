One Piece Film: Red to release in Imax format in Japan in August

The One Piece fanbase is looking forward to the franchise's upcoming film, which will hit theaters in about a month. In another piece of delightful news, the movie will focus on fan-favorite character Shanks.

Japanese viewers will be quite interested in learning about the screenings that commence on August 6, 2022, as they will have the option to watch the movie in IMAX.

Let us take a look at some of the additional details with respect to the screening of One Piece Film: Red and fan reactions.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Piece Film: Red will have IMAX screenings in Japan

Fans will have the option of watching the movie in IMAX across 27 different theaters. That is not it - there is more good news for fans who will watch the movie on its opening day.

According to sources, the opening day will feature the movie in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos. Theater audiences will have an elevated movie experience with better audio and video.

One Piece Film: Red will not only feature Shanks as the protagonist but will also introduce a new character who will have similar amounts of screen time. Named Uta, she is seen standing alongside Shanks in the poster.

Uta is Shanks’ daughter in the series, and the movie will explore her character in great detail. She is voiced by the talented Kaori Nazuka, who has dubbed for characters such as Kimizu in Haikyuu!! and Tooru Hagakure in My Hero Academia.

One Piece Film: Red character Gordon will be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda. He has assayed some impressive roles like Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and Tiziano in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind.

Director Goro Taniguchi has been at the helm of projects such as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Tsutomu Kuroiwa will be responsible for the screenplay and Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the manga series, will be the executive producer of the film.

Fans are quite excited about this since Oda will overlook the entire process of the film. The cast and crew are exceptionally talented and skilled in their respective fields, which will definitely result in fireworks on the screen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far