One Piece Red releases new key visual with Luffy and Shanks

One Piece Red just revealed another key visual, featuring three of the main characters.

Fans will have to wait until the end of the summer just to see the film. In the meantime, they can enjoy the promotional materials. Toei Animation is putting Shanks at the forefront of the advertising campaign.

One Piece Red will largely focus on Uta, a brand new character related to Shanks. At one point, he left his daughter behind for unknown reasons. The recent key visual touches on their distant relationship, contrasted by their different colored backgrounds.

Luffy, Shanks, and Uta are featured in the latest One Piece Red key visual

Fans will only have to wait a few months before the film is released. Until then, they will just have to settle for movie trailers and key visuals. They are certainly quite colorful for what they are.

Here's the key visual

Luffy is featured front and center on the latest poster. However, he only takes up a small portion of the key visual. The main focus is on Shanks and Uta, which makes sense given their relationship.

Shanks has a very serious expression on his face, which is rather unusual for him. Perhaps the film will delve much deeper into why he feels that way. Meanwhile, Uta is singing her own heart out. Neither of these characters are facing the same direction, so it could represent a potential rift.

Will Shanks do anything significant in the film?

One Piece Red does raise some interesting questions about Luffy meeting Shanks. Remember, the former wanted to surpass the latter the next time they met. By doing so, Luffy will give Shanks back his Straw Hat.

Fans have to wonder if they will interact in any meaningful way. It would seem very strange if that happened in a movie before the manga. Of course, that ultimately depends on whether or not One Piece Red gives Shanks much screentime.

At the very least, the film will cover his relationship with Uta.

Release date, what to expect, and more

One Piece Red will see a theatrical release on August 6, 2022. The plot centers around the Straw Hats visiting a musical festival. It will feature successful pop star Uta, the estranged daughter of Shanks.

Many different characters will be making cameos, including the Heart Pirates and the Marines. Of course, the most hypeworthy aspect of the film is Shanks himself. It's currently unknown if he'll play a major role or just sit on the sidelines.

At the very least, Toei Animations loves using him for their key visuals. Shanks is a major selling point for One Piece Red.

