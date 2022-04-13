One Piece Red: New trailer confirms Shanks has a daughter

One Piece Red just released a second trailer for the upcoming movie today, alongside a very shocking revelation.

Ever since its announcement back in fall 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting One Piece Red. The movie is set to release this summer on August 6th, 2022. In the meantime, fans can take a look at the recent trailer.

It turns out that Shanks looked after a child named Uta. She was previously shown in supplemental materials for this movie. Fans already knew that Shanks would play a major role. With that said, this is a very interesting turn of events.

This is the second teaser trailer for the upcoming One Piece Red

Fans got their first glimpse of One Piece Red back in November 2021. Shanks was prominently featured alongside a very mysterious female character.

It's been a while, but fans can now check out the second trailer. Despite its short length, there is a lot to discuss with recent events.

Uta is the daughter of Shanks

This will arguably be the major talking point of this entire film. For several years, fans speculated that Shanks had a child with Makino. Whether or not that is true, it turns out that he does have a daughter.

Despite rampant speculation, Uta may not be a villainous character. Luffy doesn't seem to be happy with Shanks in this recent trailer. The latter isn't portrayed in the most flattering light since he willingly gave up his daughter. However, the details of the situation remain largely unknown.

The question remains whether or not this will be canon to the main story. It should be noted that Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved in this film. Previous ones also contained some very crucial information, even if they weren't necessarily canon. One Piece Stampede had the official translation of Laugh Tale.

Pirates and marines will be at the music festival

One Piece Red will take place at a music festival on a certain island. According to the latest trailer, several pirates and marines will visit the place. Trafalgar Law and his crew will be there, along with Bartolomeo. Meanwhile, Koby and Helmeppo seem to be investigating under orders from Sakazuki.

Interestingly, Eustass Kid is yet to be seen, given that One Piece Red has a strong musical theme. It would seem very strange if he didn't have a role in this film.

Character designs have also been revealed

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE

ONE PIECE FILM RED Character Designs for Uta, Shanks and Gordon. ONE PIECE FILM RED Character Designs for Uta, Shanks and Gordon. #ONEPIECE ONE PIECE FILM RED Character Designs for Uta, Shanks and Gordon. https://t.co/YTaJXChEwc

One Piece Red now has some official sketches for Shanks and his daughter Uta. Interestingly, there is also a brand new character named Gordon. It's unknown what role he is going to play, although his design seems very unfriendly.

Gordon has a very strong resemblance to the Frankenstein monster. When he was briefly shown in the trailer, he also had an unhappy look on his face. Of course, Eiichiro Oda can always subvert expectations, but that remains to be seen.

At the very least, Gordon seems to be a very important character in this film. It will be interesting to see what happens in One Piece Red.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

