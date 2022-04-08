One Piece Red visual shows off Straw Hat costumes in full color

Shonen Jump will continue to promote One Piece Red with a brand new illustration, featuring the Straw Hat Pirates.

A Twitter account for Shonenleaks recently posted that particular image. It has been making the rounds over social media today. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, given the popularity of the series.

One Piece Red is set to release on August 6, 2022. In the meantime, fans will take anything they can get. The latest illustration shows off the Straw Hats in a very stylish manner. Of course, fans will get to enjoy them in full motion color once the film arrives this summer.

A new visual for One Piece Red shows off the main characters in style

During last year's Jump Festa, the Straw Hat character designs were revealed for One Piece Red. At the time, it was nothing more than black-and-white pencil sketches from Eiichiro Oda. Thankfully, fans can finally see them in full color.

The Straw Hats are ready to party

The recent illustration appears to be taken from an issue of Shonen Jump magazine. Nonetheless, the Straw Hats are fully colored for this particular issue. These designs were taken directly from the official concept art. For some reason, Luffy is the only character who isn't shaded.

Right away, some of the Straw Hats already stood out. Franky's boombox setup compliments his cybernetic features. Usopp is ready to rock his KISS outfit. Jinbei also takes himself less seriously with his Elvis Presley gear. It's fun to see how Luffy managed to loosen him up.

Speaking of which, One Piece Red is the first movie to feature Jinbei as a Straw Hat. His fans will certainly be pleased to see him in the official materials. They've been waiting for his inclusion for several years now.

One Piece Red will have a strong musical theme

According to the official website, the film will take place in a music festival. The new character designs are the most obvious indication. Music is going to play a major role in this movie.

For a while now, fans have been speculating what the new villain is up to. She is also dressed as a concert performer, complete with headphones and a mic. The early teaser posters may hint that she is also a singer:

"An almighty voice. With fiery red locks."

The One Piece series has always been praised for its soundtrack, so fans should be looking forward to this film.

