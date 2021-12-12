Is Luffy from One Piece finally on the same level as Shanks?

Some One Piece fans believe Luffy can finally take on Shanks on equal footing.

Luffy once made a promise to Shanks several years ago that by the time they reunite with each other, he will prove himself as a great pirate. He wants to surpass the likes of Shanks so he can become the Pirate King. Now is the time to discuss whether or not he is at that level.

This One Piece article will go over Luffy's strengths and weaknesses against someone like Shanks. Keep in mind that there will be a few manga spoilers. One Piece fans eagerly await their fateful encounter. Luffy is one step closer to becoming the strongest fighter.

Note: The article contains spoilers for One Piece.

Can Luffy fight Shanks in One Piece? Here's a brief look at where he currently stands

Over 22 years ago, Shanks gave Luffy his iconic hat. One Piece fans will forever remember this integral scene. 22 years later, Luffy now has the capabilities of becoming an Emperor himself.

Luffy has the offensive capabilities

luffy.lx @luffyIx The fact Kaido sees Luffy as the only person worthy enough to fight at 100% since Oden and compared him to these 5 legends is insane. Not to mention Luffy knows all 3 Advanced type of Haki. He has a grand fleet, 1.5 Billion bounty, territory and known as 5th Emperor of the sea... The fact Kaido sees Luffy as the only person worthy enough to fight at 100% since Oden and compared him to these 5 legends is insane. Not to mention Luffy knows all 3 Advanced type of Haki. He has a grand fleet, 1.5 Billion bounty, territory and known as 5th Emperor of the sea... https://t.co/kv5cLRuaRp

Ever since Luffy used advanced techniques with Conqueror's Haki, he was able to significantly damage Kaidou. The Emperor even compared Luffy to the likes of Shanks in One Piece Chapter 1001.

Luffy is one of the very few One Piece characters who mastered all types of Haki. His clever usage of the Gomu Gomu no Mi also gives him a versatile moveset. If Luffy can damage the World's Strongest Creature, then he can also damage Shanks.

However, he lacks similar durability

Luffy's endurance is remarkable (Image via Shueisha)

Luffy's endurance in One Piece fights is straight up legendary. Powerful opponents like Rob Lucci and Charlotte Katakuri found this out the hard way. Luffy never gives up at any point in a battle. However, the Straw Hat currently lacks the impressive durability of an Emperor.

One Piece fans should look at it this way. Kaidou is a powerful Emperor who took direct attacks from Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer. Even while he was holding an entire island, Kaidou still managed to get back up. One has to wonder if Luffy can take the same amount of punishment from these people.

Luffy has the attack power of an Emperor, but he doesn't yet have the defense. Of course, he can definitely take large amounts of damage. It's just a matter of how much he can endure from Shanks.

A comparison between crews

Geo @Geo_AW3 So shanks really only has 11 core crew members (including himself) the strawhats currently have 10 (including Luffy) I can’t help but think Oda will add one more just to parallel the crews between the strawhats and the red hair pirates equally, maybe Yamato will join the crew.. So shanks really only has 11 core crew members (including himself) the strawhats currently have 10 (including Luffy) I can’t help but think Oda will add one more just to parallel the crews between the strawhats and the red hair pirates equally, maybe Yamato will join the crew.. https://t.co/9BXQEYuJBW

One Piece Chapter 957 describes Shanks' crew as the most well balanced. They also have high bounty averages, which speaks volumes to their power level. Shanks does command a grand fleet, although it has yet to be seen in action.

By comparison, the Straw Hats are also a force to be reckoned with. Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbei are incredibly strong fighters. Many One Piece fans like to theorize about Yamato joining the crew, which would further bolster their ranks. That's not even getting into the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

By the end of the Wano arc, Luffy will definitely compete with Shanks. He not only has to power to fight an Emperor, he also has the crew to back him up.

In conclusion

When Luffy finally reunites with Shanks, he will be at a comparable power level. Luffy might be slightly weaker than Shanks, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't give him a great fight. The Straw Hat has always persevered against stronger opponents.

One Piece is never going to be the same after Kaidou's eventual defeat. The World Government will have no choice but to recognize Luffy. By this point in the story, he could fight Shanks on equal footing. Whether or not he can win is an entirely different matter, but he will get there very soon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

