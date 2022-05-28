One Piece Red: What you need to know about Uta

Uta's involvement with One Piece Red marks a major departure from previous films.

Eiichiro Oda wanted a change of pace with the upcoming movies. Previous entries featured older men as fighting legends. One Piece Red is going to be very different with Uta, who is a young female musician.

Fans have been hyped up ever since they saw the first key visual. Her relationship with Shanks will define this cinematic experience. Remember, the series is approaching end-game material now.

Uta will be a very major character in One Piece Red

This article will provide all the currently known details about these characters. One Piece Red will be released on August 6, 2022. In the meantime, fans can only speculate on Uta's main role in the film.

Uta is the estranged daughter of Shanks

Then maybe a Uta and Shanks reunion, or not. @skylerfox26 I doubt we’ll see Shanks a lot, besides the flashback with Uta. Maybe we’ll see Shanks heading to the island where they all are, but Luffy will fix whatever problem there is before Shanks arrives, then leave and he won’t see Shanks.Then maybe a Uta and Shanks reunion, or not. @crossmyhart_x @skylerfox26 I doubt we’ll see Shanks a lot, besides the flashback with Uta. Maybe we’ll see Shanks heading to the island where they all are, but Luffy will fix whatever problem there is before Shanks arrives, then leave and he won’t see Shanks. Then maybe a Uta and Shanks reunion, or not.

The second preview trailer dropped a major bombshell regarding Shanks. It turns out that he does have a daughter. Based on the trailer, Uta seemed to be very close to him. Unfortunately, Shanks left her behind for unknown reasons. At some point, she couldn't stop crying over him leaving.

Interestingly, Uta has the characteristics of a Skypiean resident. She has a light skin tone, unique hairstyle, and wings on her back.

However, the wings don't always show up, which may or may not indicate a Devil Fruit. She could also be wearing accessories in those screenshots. Either way, Uta draws several comparisons to Skypiean culture. One Piece Red will likely reveal her true origin soon enough.

Uta has since become a major pop star

At some point after Shanks left her, Uta became the "world's greatest diva." She apparently has a really beautiful singing voice.

It should be noted that One Piece Red is set in a music festival, where the Straw Hats will be attending. The World Government and the Marines will also be nearby, suggesting that Uta is quite a famous person. Otherwise, she wouldn't be attracting so many notable figures.

Uta is also a Japanese word that means "song." If she does have a Devil Fruit, it will likely be related to her singing abilities. However, that is pure speculation at this point and time.

For some reason, she doesn't like what Luffy is doing

monkeydmeme @monkeydmeme what if uta wants luffy stop being a pirate cause she thinks that if he did shanks would stop waiting for luffy and finally come home one day or something what if uta wants luffy stop being a pirate cause she thinks that if he did shanks would stop waiting for luffy and finally come home one day or something😭

It's still not clear if Uta will be the main antagonist of this upcoming film. However, a One Piece Red poster featured her saying the following words:

"Luffy, quit being a pirate."

There is no way the Straw Hat would ever give up his dreams like that. Many fans have speculated whether or not she could be a potential Siren, like Greek mythology. Uta would also have a specific grudge against him, considering his relationship with Shanks.

Of course, this is all speculation, but that's the intended purpose of this marketing campaign. Fans have to ask themselves why Uta doesn't want Luffy to be a pirate anymore. They will just have to wait until August 6 to find out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

