Blue Lock mangaka celebrates Japan's FIFA victory with a special illustration

Following Japan’s latest victory over Germany in the world cup, Blue Lock illustrator Yusuke Nomura shared an illustration to celebrate the win. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off earlier this week, capturing the attention of soccer fans all over the world, including Nomura.

It tells the story of a young boy who becomes involved in a competition to select the next striker for the Japanese national team. Since this is the case, it is not surprising that Nomura published an illustration celebrating Japan's achievement.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Blue Lock news.

Japan’s victory sends shockwaves all over the world, especially back home with a celebratory Blue Lock sketch

The latest

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Special Illustration by Blue Lock Mangaka on Japan's first win in FIFA World Cup 2022 Special Illustration by Blue Lock Mangaka on Japan's first win in FIFA World Cup 2022 https://t.co/WDD2hbWNEz

As mentioned above, Blue Lock illustrator Yusuke Nomura shared a celebratory sketch of the series' protagonist Yoichi Isagi. The sketch depicts Isagi in a celebratory pose, emphasizing Japan's remarkable victory over Germany on Tuesday. Even though the FIFA World Cup just started, fans are already excited after yesterday's performance by Germany.

Germany's Gundogan scored a penalty in the first half. However, Japan caught up in the second half, thanks to Ritsu Doan's goal in the 75th minute. Later, Asano scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute. Despite the narrow victory margin, Japan fans appear to be pleased with the result and optimistic about future matches.

Japan’s next game is set for Sunday, November 27, 2022, against Costa Rica. Costa Rica, on the other hand, is coming off a 7-0 loss to Spain earlier today. While Japan fans are optimistic, only time will tell which of these two teams walks away with the victory.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro wrote Nomura's series, which revolves around protagonist Yoichi Isagi. The series takes place in 2018 after the Japanese national team finished 16th in the FIFA World Cup. As a result, the Japanese Football Union hires the enigmatic soccer figure Ego Jinpachi to help the team return to greatness.

Jinpachi reveals that his plan, dubbed Blue Lock, will be a training regimen aimed at producing the world's greatest, and most egotistical striker. Jinpachi emphasizes that those who fail the program will never be allowed to represent Japan again. Isagi is a new high school player who is unsure of his playing style. However, he decides to join Blue Lock in order to become the world's best player.

Keep reading Sportskeeda for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

Poll : 0 votes