Blue Lock anime premiere takes Twitter by a storm

Blue Lock is finally here as fans of the series finally got to experience the Blue Lock Project's tense atmosphere in animation. Episode 1 exceeded expectations since fans weren't able to contain their excitement and took Twitter by storm. Fortunately for them, the Blue Lock anime will have a total of 24 episodes.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro's Blue Lock is a series that has the Japan Football Union pitting the top 300 youth strikers in the country to create the most egoistic striker to lead the country to win the World Cup. The plot itself sounds energetic and exciting, and so are the action and animation, as it has got the fans asking for more.

Blue Lock fans take over Twitter after episode 1 premiere

Blue Lock fans cannot get the anime out of their heads, as they can't believe that the franchise has finally arrived. They exclaimed how the anime differed from any other series of the same genre, creating tense moments that catered to otakus' preference in general.

ミランダ @MirandaMateo6 @BlueLockPerfect Agreed. I'm not a fan of football but this anime is crazy af really different from other sports anime i've seen @BlueLockPerfect Agreed. I'm not a fan of football but this anime is crazy af really different from other sports anime i've seen

Thus, the premiere was met with a variety of memes, all targeted at the anime finally making its debut after otakus had to wait for so long. This is a special occasion for some fans as they have been waiting for the release ever since the manga's first chapter was published.

cyru @rnksg3some_ BLUE LOCK ANIME PREMIERE LATER LET’S GAAAUUUR BLUE LOCK ANIME PREMIERE LATER LET’S GAAAUUUR https://t.co/ul9t6QZqBW

While some fans were left praising the anime's opening, others were much more focused on how different the anime was from other sports series. While other sports shows would focus on teamwork and the power of friendship, Blue Lock is the only sports anime that focuses on the individuality of a player and their egotistic mindset.

While several characters garnered a lot of popularity on Twitter, Bachira got some extra attention due to his character's duality. From being the most harmless guy sleeping on the floor to kicking people in the face, the character has amazed the fandom.

aki @myukii__ THE FIRST EP OF BLUE LOCK IS SO GOOD OMG



bachira for the pic bc he cute THE FIRST EP OF BLUE LOCK IS SO GOOD OMGbachira for the pic bc he cute https://t.co/a5E23J9vMw

Kira Ryosuke also got some attention. Unfortunately, as seen in the episode, he may have already been eliminated from the Project.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Watching blue lock anime for the first time it’s great! Me like blond guy Watching blue lock anime for the first time it’s great! Me like blond guy https://t.co/XrCCkFLf0V

The main protagonist of Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi, received some fan following as well, but fans were much more focused on his past.

This is bound to happen when characters like Hyomo Chigiri, Rensuke Kunigami, and Jinpachi Ego take the spotlight away from the main protagonist. While Chigiri and Rensuke did well with their looks, Ego impressed the fans with his mindset and character.

aisha @kisspowa congratulations to blue lock for being the only anime with kunigami rensuke congratulations to blue lock for being the only anime with kunigami rensuke https://t.co/ygYdEWjDYF

The entire episode was fun to watch, with several hype-building moments backed up by its beautiful animation. However, it was the final scene that bewitched the entire fandom, as Yoichi Isagi decided to go after the best player and eliminate Kira Ryosuke with a strike that knocked him off the ground and the Blue Lock Project.

Tiktok:@HumbleAnime @OnlyHumbleAnime The Blue Lock Anime exceeded all expectations The Blue Lock Anime exceeded all expectations 🔥 https://t.co/iREYAyvr0u

AsuraTK @MajinTK_YMB Blue Lock 1st episode was actually way better than I expected it to be. I have even higher expectations for the rest of the anime🦦 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Blue Lock 1st episode was actually way better than I expected it to be. I have even higher expectations for the rest of the anime🦦 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FKIo2k0y19

The scene was unexpected for many anime-only fans since they expected Isagi and Kira to help each other out in the future episodes. However, Isagi's ego didn't allow him to go after the weakest player, as he decided to team-up with Bachira and go after Kira.

nia ♡ @niayummmm just completed blue lock ep 1. still processing the fact that it’s anime is finally here i waited FOR YEARS just completed blue lock ep 1. still processing the fact that it’s anime is finally here i waited FOR YEARS https://t.co/Oeplh02G95

Lacag 💰 @LacagMuni @MajinTK_YMB Production wise it was fantastic, elevating the experience. OSTs are also pretty good and well placed. VAs are good too man. Was entertained from start to finish. Can't wait for the 2nd episode. @MajinTK_YMB Production wise it was fantastic, elevating the experience. OSTs are also pretty good and well placed. VAs are good too man. Was entertained from start to finish. Can't wait for the 2nd episode.

For some otakus, the final scene was just incredible because they couldn't believe what they had experienced. Additionally, several fans even pointed out the fantastic OSTs for the anime and praised the voice actors for their amazing work to elevate the tension in the series.

Tartarus @Tartarus_9 @maybemeku An anime that focusing on egoism in a sport that requires team work the most @maybemeku An anime that focusing on egoism in a sport that requires team work the most

DAMMY🇬🇧🇳🇬//CP🎮Bayonetta 2 @Senpai_dami 100/10, MY GOD. They adapted it perfectly, the art and animation was just on a movie quality level. Blue Lock is so awesome, need to jump back on the manga ASAP. GO WATCH BLUE LOCK!!!!! #BlueLock 100/10, MY GOD. They adapted it perfectly, the art and animation was just on a movie quality level. Blue Lock is so awesome, need to jump back on the manga ASAP. GO WATCH BLUE LOCK!!!!! #BlueLock https://t.co/2WVbn1SS9t

With much to aniticipate in the future, Blue Lock fans have already started looking forward to the release of the second episode, which is set to air on October 15, 2022.

