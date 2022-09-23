Blue Lock’s new trailer reveals opening theme by Unison Square Garden

With Blue Lock’s release date fast approaching, more and more news about this long-awaited adaptation of the popular soccer manga series has started to be released. Many promotional videos for the series have also been released online, with the most recent one serving as an introduction to the anime's premise.

It contains information for fans to better understand the show, as well as the opening and ending songs used for the series. The opening theme, titled Chaos at its Peak, was created by the popular Japanese band Unison Square Garden exclusively for the Blue Lock anime. The ending, titled Winner, was created by Shugo Nakamura. Keep reading to learn more about the trailer and the upcoming show.

Blue Lock’s first two episodes are being aired in Japan starting today

The first two episodes of the series were released for Japanese audiences to enjoy in cinemas on Friday, September 23. They will be available until October 6, two days before the official release of the anime. The show will air on TV Asahi in Japan, while Crunchyroll will be the streaming service in charge of giving international audiences a chance to enjoy Blue Lock.

Circling back to the new trailer, besides the songs that fans will hear throughout the series, the trailer also gave fans the chance to hear a moving speech about the plot of the series. After Japan’s tragic loss in the 2018 World Cup, a project designed to find the best and most egotistical soccer players in the country was created. These players will be forced to compete for a spot on Japan's team.

In this introductory video, fans get a better look at the characters that will accompany them throughout this exciting adventure. During the 24 episodes that will comprise the anime, which will be separated into two cours of 12 each, fans will have the chance to hear the voices of many popular and beloved voice actors.

Yoichi as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha)

Blue Lock’s protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, will be voiced by Shoya Chiba (Ayanokoji in Classroom of the Elite, Sing So-Ling in Banana Fish), while one of his teammates, Meguru Bachira, will be brought to life by Tatsuku Kaito (Denki in My Hero Academia, Yuma in Yugioh! Zexal).

Fans are truly excited for the show to be released (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha)

The new adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s soccer manga will be animated by 8-bit Studio (IS: Infinite Stratos, Yama no Susume) and will be directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe (Powerful Pro Yakyu Powerful Koho-hen). The original manga series this adaptation is based on is published by Kodansha (Tokyo Revengers, EDENS ZERO).

Lastly, it has also been recently announced that the studio behind the soundtrack for the series will release a new CD this coming December. Along with the opening and ending songs, the disk will include four exclusive songs featuring the main cast of Blue Lock.

Final thoughts

Will Yoichi become a part of Japan's team? (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha)

The original manga is one of the most acclaimed sports series from the last couple of years. Fans who give the show a try, whether they are soccer fans or not, will surely enjoy the intense matches Blue Lock will provide.

With the reveal of the talented artists behind the themes for the anime, as well as the brilliant voice actors that will bring the characters to life, there is not much left for the series to announce. Fans will simply have to wait to see what more news is published in the days prior to the release of episode 1.

