Crunchyroll's Fall 2022 line-up includes My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, and more

Wednesday afternoon saw Crunchyroll announce its release schedule for the fall 2022 season, including hits such as Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 III, My Hero Academia, and more.

The Fall 2022 season certainly seems to be jampacked for the anime streaming giant, with tons of new premieres as well as a few intriguing re-releases.

Of significant note from the company’s Fall 2022 schedule is the lack of Bleach: TYBW, seemingly confirming that Disney has indeed trumped Crunchyroll for U.S. licensing rights.

Nevertheless, Crunchyroll’s Fall 2022 lineup seems to have something for everyone with its latest seasonal hits and continuing weekly adaptations.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Crunchyroll’s Fall 2022 lineup and schedule, as well as discusses some of the biggest hits of the season.

Crunchyroll all set for dominant Fall 2022 season with many highest-anticipated series under their umbrella

The line-up

Crunchyroll’s Fall 2022 seasonal lineup will begin on September 27 and end on November 22, leaving an intriguing month-long gap from their last premiere to the end of the fall season.

Despite, or rather due to, the short range in release schedule, Crunchyroll’s Fall 2022 season seems especially dense in the less-than two months the company will release new series.

Alongside the simulcast release dates for each series in their Fall 2022 season are indications of which language dubs will be coming for each series at a later date.

While no release information for these dubs is provided, speakers of each language can at least rest assured knowing a native dub is coming.

The full schedule for Crunchyroll’s Fall 2022 season is as follows:

September 27

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

September 29

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 4

October 1

My Hero Academia Season 6 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

Spy x Family (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

Pop Team Epic Season 2 (English)

Raven of the Inner Palace (English)

October 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Beast Tamer (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!

October 4

Shinobi no Ittoki (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

VazzRock the Animation

October 5

Mob Psycho 100 III (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

Do It Yourself!! (Latin American Spanish)

Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2

The Human Crazy University

October 7

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal-

October 8

BLUE LOCK (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 (English)

October 11

Chainsaw Man (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

October 23

To Your Eternity Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

November 22

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode

Throughout the fall season, Crunchyroll will also continue streaming their weekly anime lineups. This includes One Piece, BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Case Closed (Detective Conan), and Digimon Ghost Game.

Unfortunately, no release times for any of the previously listed seasonal series are available as of this article’s writing.

