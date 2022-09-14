One Piece Film: Red crosses 10 million ticket mark in 38 days, passes Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on all-time anime films list

One Piece Film: Red continues to dominate the Japanese box office following the international release date announcement of the movie. The film recently stayed at #1 for its 6th consecutive weekend, with the latest weekend box office numbers confirming the magnificent performance.

In August and early September, the film outperformed every other film except Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, with One Piece Film: Red gradually catching up to the global hit. Early September saw the anime film finally surpass the action movie sequel, and it seems that was only the beginning of the film’s monthly success.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest numbers and accolades for One Piece Film: Red’s Japanese box office performance thus far.

As the movie prepares for international launch, One Piece Film: Red maintains its supremacy on Japanese box offices

The latest

One Piece Film: Red's unstoppable success continues in the aftermath of its sixth weekend at the box office, as previously mentioned. With those weekend sales, the film surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as Japan's #8 all-time highest-grossing anime film. The series recently passed Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 as well as The Wind Rises for the 10th and 9th spots on the list, respectively.

Now ahead of Film: Red is Weathering With You and Ponyo, each of which grossed 14.19 billion yen and 15.5 billion yen, respectively. This earns them the respective 7th and 6th highest spots on the list, as well as the 13th and 12th spots on the list of general all-time highest earning films in Japan, with Film: Red at 14th.

James Howey @How_eyseesit It’s been a great run for franchise anime films. Broly, the My Hero films, Mugen Train, JJK0 and now Super Hero. I hope One Piece Film: Red keeps this going in October. An awesome time to be anime fan. #DragonBallSuperSuperHero It’s been a great run for franchise anime films. Broly, the My Hero films, Mugen Train, JJK0 and now Super Hero. I hope One Piece Film: Red keeps this going in October. An awesome time to be anime fan. #DragonBallSuperSuperHero https://t.co/ZyUSgdpF1k

The good news didn’t stop there, however, with One Piece Film: Red’s official Twitter account announcing on Tuesday that the film had sold more than 10 million tickets for 13.94 billion yen. Even after six weekends at the box offices, the film was still able to earn nearly 500 million yen from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11.

The movie now seems poised to potentially overtake both Ponyo and The Wind Rises on each of the abovementioned lists. Keeping up the pace of this previous weekend’s sales, the movie would pass the two after less than one more month in Japanese box offices. With the film likely having at least that much time left in theaters, it seems almost certain that this will end up happening at one point or another.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

