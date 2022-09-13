One Piece Chapter 1060 hint teases major appearance from Im-sama

The latest One Piece Chapter 1060 hint seemingly teases a cameo from an important yet extremely enigmatic character: Im-sama. The character was recently teased by an Arabic leaker for the series to appear in One Piece Chapter 1060.

While the Arabic One Piece fandom is generally reliable, no other sources within or outside of the Arabic fanbase have confirmed or denied the spoiler yet. However, fans can likely count on this being true considering the track record of the series’ Arabic leakers over the years.

As such, fans are assuming that Im-sama will indeed appear in the next chapter. Follow along as this article fully breaks down and speculates on the latest hint for One Piece Chapter 1060, teasing an appearance from the mysterious Im-sama.

One Piece Chapter 1060’s latest hint suggests fans learning more about the inexplicable motives of Im-sama

Arabic leaker @Monki_D_Doragon (Doragon) put up a video on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. The video itself is nothing remarkable, featuring a stickman character walking The accompanying audio, however, has led many fans to the conclusion that the inscrutable Im-sama will be making an appearance in One Piece Chapter 1060.

Fans are comparing the audio in the hint to when Im-sama first appeared, and their steps up to the Empty Throne were all that was heard as fans were introduced to them. It certainly seems similar in the cadence, type of sound, and the echo effects which follow, when comparing the original episode audio to the tweet’s.

One major difference between the two is that in the episode, Im-sama’s walking is interrupted twice by movement from the Gorosei. However, the video in Doragon’s tweet could has simply been edited to remove those interruptions and provide more clarity to the hint.

As such, many fans have come to the conclusion that Im-sama will be appearing in One Piece Chapter 1060.

This falls further in line with previously reported hints, all of which suggested an appearance by Princess Vivi Nefertari at some point in the upcoming issue. If Im-sama is also slated to appear, this could mean fans will get a flashback to Sabo’s time at the Reverie, and likely see the exact manner in which Cobra Nefertari died.

If this is the case and Im-sama does appear, then fans can also expect to learn something of the True Ruler of the World’s goals and motivations. A discussion between Cobra and Im-sama is likely if the chapter does play out as described above, especially if either Cobra or Vivi are the light that Im-sama wants to extinguish.

It’s certainly an exciting update to the potential storylines of the upcoming issue, which seems to be getting more exciting and action-packed by the hour.

While full summary spoilers and raw scans are set to be delayed this week due to a unique release schedule for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, fans can still expect brief spoilers relatively early in the week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

