One Piece episode 1032: Cat Viper heads to the Live Floor, Sanji protects Zoro, and Nami takes a stand

The time to talk about One Piece episode 1032 is already upon us, as the episode was released a couple of hours ago. This week's adventure took fans all over Onigashima to witness the multiple fights happening inside the castle.

Last week’s episode saw Big Mom turning her back on Kaido due to some tragic news given to her by Otama. Today’s episode, titled The Dawn of the Land of Wano - The All-Out Battle Heats Up!, showed what happened after Ulti arrived to see her brother being attacked by Big Mom.

Fans were also able to see other characters like Sanji and the Red Scabbards battle once more. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of One Piece episode 1032.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1032.

Otama faced Ulti and Perospero appeared once again in One Piece episode 1032

What happened in the last episode?

Nami and Page One (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1031 showed fans the continuation of Nami and Usopp’s quest to get Otama into the Live Floor, where she would use her Devil Fruit to control the Smile users. They were being chased by Page One. On the way, they encountered Big Mom, who recognized Otama. The woman became maddened at Kaido’s forces for killing people she cared about, and as a result betrayed him.

Episode 1032: Kiku’s determination

Izo as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1032 started in the Connection Hallway of Onigashima, where we could see the Red Scabbards running, trying to find Kanjuro. Kiku held her stump, prompting Izo to ask her if she was all right, to which her little sister replied that she was fine. The youngest sister had a flashback of the time when Izo tried to prevent Oden from joining Whitebeard’s crew.

Seeing that her sister was feeling good enough to tease him made Izo feel better. After seeing her brother smile, Kiku had another flashback of the time when Oden fed the siblings. The young woman revealed that the pain she felt due to Oden’s death was bigger than the one she felt from losing her arm.

Kiku as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Kawamatsu interrupted the siblings to ask Izo what the Land of Wano would be like after it was opened to the outside world. Izo promised his friend to talk about the issue the next morning if both of them survived.

After the two men were done with their talk, Kin’emon asked his subordinates to split up and help however they could. All of them did, except Kiku, who wanted to be the one to kill Kanjuro.

Hunting Perospero

Cheezitos @cheezit0s



#OnePiece So uhhh, yeah... That was an episode. Shimaya was ON something this week, and you can't convince me otherwise. Some nice direction here-and-there, but overall, it was a bit of a mess (Weak 1st-half, odd OST, and the pacing...). Takagi's art carried. #OnePiece 1032 So uhhh, yeah... That was an episode. Shimaya was ON something this week, and you can't convince me otherwise. Some nice direction here-and-there, but overall, it was a bit of a mess (Weak 1st-half, odd OST, and the pacing...). Takagi's art carried.#OnePiece #OnePiece1032 https://t.co/BrJRtXem1X

One Piece episode 1032 continued with Cat Viper running around Onigashima, taking down any of Kaido's lackeys that he found along the way. As he ran, he encountered Shishilian and Bariete, two members of the Mink Force. They asked if Cat would be willing to help them defeat Perospero, the one who killed Pedro.

Cat Viper, who was unaware of the death of his friend, replied that he would of course help them. Shishilian told him to hurry, as Carrot and Wanda were having trouble keeping the villain at bay. The cat mink then started to fly over Kaido’s forces, ready to fight Perospero.

Yamato’s plan

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1032 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1032 proceeded to show Yamato telling Shinobu and Momonosuke to be careful, as the CP0’s Marys were searching the castle for them. Kaido’s son was getting ready to go out and fight, but not before making Shinobu promise that Momonosuke would be safe.

Before heading out, Yamato asked Momonosuke how Luffy was doing against his father. Momonosuke revealed that Luffy was still in fighting condition, although he was now the only person fighting Kaido. Yamato became worried, as this meant Luffy and Kaido were fighting unabated. He left Momonosuke and Shinobu reading about Oden’s adventures together.

The Onigashima raid continues

One Piece episode 1032 went on to show that Luffy and Kaido were still fighting atop the castle. However, this time, Luffy was able to keep up with Kaido’s speed and power without any problem. The Emperor was also beginning to enjoy himself, taunting Luffy to keep attacking him with everything he had.

Luffy, who was still angry at Kaido for hurting his friends, used his Gum-Gum Grizzly Magnum to intercept Kaido’s weapon. The Straw Hat captain was not only able to push Kaido back, but also managed to hit the Yonko directly in the chest. Kaido’s excitement kept growing, only furthering Luffy’s anger.

Meanwhile, inside the castle, Sanji was carrying Zoro who was still hurt due to his fight against Kaido and Big Mom. The youngest Vinsmoke was surrounded by Kaido’s men, which prevented him from escaping. Zoro complained about Sanji being too loud, enraging the cook who was only trying to help his friend.

At the same time, Chopper was still facing Queen inside the Live Floor. While the Straw Hat doctor was still able to hurt the android, the timespan of his Rumble Ball form was getting shorter, slowing him down quite a bit. Seconds before Queen fired a laser against Chopper, Perospero announced his presence by attacking the medic from behind.

Nami’s anger

Nami as seen in One Piece episode 1032 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1032 continued with Big Mom and Ulti facing each other, ready to fight. Big Mom was still angry about Kaido’s forces killing the people who helped her in the past, while Ulti was furious with Big Mom for hurting her brother. Nami tried to convince Big Mom to kill Ulti, saying she was responsible for her anger. The Yonko simply stated that she would kill all of them.

Seeing that Big Mom was still not their ally, Nami tried to convince Ulti to fight alongside her and Usopp to defeat the Yonko, but this plan also failed. With no other option, the Straw Hat sniper told Komachiyo to start running, only to be stopped by Ulti seconds later.

Nami will fight Ulti soon (Image via Toei Animation)

The Animal Kingdom pirate started to kick Komachiyo, telling him to stay down. This enraged Otama, pushing the little girl to save her best friend. Ulti demanded that Otama let go of her tail, cutting the child with her claws. One Piece episode 1032 ended with Nami attacking Ulti, claiming she would never forgive her for hurting a child.

Final thoughts

Ulti attacking Otama (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1032 was not as good or as enjoyable as some of the previous episodes have been. While it handled the many fights that are taking place in Onigashima wonderfully, the moments where no action was taking place felt slow and dragged out. The first few scenes were nothing more than flashbacks that viewers have already seen several times in the series.

Nevertheless, the episode managed to set up the fights that will take place in future episodes. We now know that Kin’emon and Kiku will be the ones to take down Kanjuro, who is still running around the castle. It was also revealed that Cat Viper will arrive to rescue Chopper, as he is looking for Perospero.

Nami attacking Ulti (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1032 also finally gave Nami her time to shine. The last episode had promised to be all about the Straw Hat cartographer and she ended up being only a side character. This time, however, the show gave her a short but significant moment, with her attacking Ulti. Given this development, it seems like a fight between these two women is inevitable at this point.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal