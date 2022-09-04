One Piece: 10 strongest members of the Big Mom Pirates, ranked

With a combined bounty of 10,121,500,000 berries, the Big Mom Pirates are among the strongest crews in the One Piece series. The Charlotte family name is often spoken about with hushed whispers. Led by a very powerful Emperor, they have ruled the seas for several years. The Straw Hats barely escaped their main territory back in Whole Cake Island.

Even the Beasts Pirates would have trouble going up against the Big Mom Pirates. They have the highest concentration of Devil Fruit users in the One Piece series. Even the silliest powers can be strong in the right circumstances.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

From Cracker to Katakuri, these are the strongest members of the Big Mom Pirates in One Piece

10) Baron Tamago

Big Mom has a few combatants that aren't part of her family's bloodline. Tamago is a mere knight in her pirate crew, yet he is a very dangerous combatant. He carries a bounty of 429,000,000 berries.

Tamago is a member of the Longleg Tribe, which means he can deliver a strong flurry of kicks to his opponents.

This swordsman can also change into different chicken forms with his Devil Fruit, the Tama Tama no Mi. It's among the strangest powers in the One Piece series. He can basically regenerate himself when seriously injured.

9) Charlotte Compote

Admittedly, her inclusion on this list is based on Vito's words back in Whole Cake Island. He considered her to be a complete monster, comparable to the likes of Katakuri and Smoothie.

This is extremely high praise in the One Piece series. Although she was never seen fighting, it's clear that Compote is a strong combatant. She would likely be ranked above knights like Tamago.

Compote is also the eldest daughter of the Charlotte family. She ldefinitely has several decades of fighting experience.

8) Charlotte Daifuku

Daifuku is a physically strong fighter befitting of his size. His bounty is worth 300,000,000 berries, just like his brother Oven.

The Big Mom Pirates are no strangers to unusual Devil Fruit abilities. Daikuku can summon a genie via the Hoya Hoya no Mi. He only needs to rub his belly to send out his personal bodyguard.

Furthermore, Daifuku can grow his genie into a very large giant. Its halberd can destroy entire fleets with a single motion.

7) Charlotte Oven

Oven is a Fishman's worst nightmare in the One Piece series. He can generate massive heat from his body via the Netsu Netsu no Mi. Oven can boil entire oceans with his powers.

Even more impressively, he can also control the amount of heat that goes into water. For example, he can send torpedoes made from pure heat and direct them towards ships from a faraway position.

Oven can even use his abilities without even touching someone. He just needs to look at his targets before lighting them up.

6) Charlotte Snack

Snack used to be a Sweet Commander in the One Piece series. They are considered the best fighters in the Big Mom Pirates. However, after his loss to Urouge, he was demoted shortly after his defeat.

He is still considered a major threat by the World Government, since he carries a bounty of 600,000 berries.

Snack isn't seen that often in the One Piece series. Nonetheless, based on his former position, he should be ranked below the current Sweet Commanders and slightly above most of his family.

5) Charlotte Perospero

He may not be a Sweet Commander, but he is right up there in terms of power level. Perospero is the eldest son of the Charlotte family. He also carries a bounty of 700,000,000 berries.

The Pero Pero no Mi lets him create and control large amounts of candy. He doesn't have a problem taking on powerful fighters like Chopper, Brook, and Carrot. The One Piece villain is very creative with his candy abilities.

Of course, his most dangerous skill is coming up with master plans. Back in Whole Cake Island, when his mother was suffering from her sweet cravings, he tricked her into going after the Straw Hat Pirates instead.

4) Charlotte Cracker

Back in Whole Cake Island, it took Luffy nearly half a day just to beat Cracker. The Sweet Commander has a bounty of 860,000,000 berries. It's extremely difficult to get past his defenses.

With the power of the Bisu Bisu no Mi, he can make giant biscuit soldiers. They are highly resilient even by One Piece standards. Luffy's Gear Second and Third attacks can barely damage the biscuit armor. Notably, Cracker often strengthens his soldiers with Busoshoku Haki.

One Piece weapons also make a huge difference. Cracker wields the longsword Pretzel, which is considered a Meito with high-quality craftsmanship.

3) Charlotte Smoothie

One Piece fans don't see her often, but Smoothie should be ranked very highly on this list. Her bounty of 932,000,000 berries indicates that she is slightly more powerful than her brother Cracker.

Smoothie is a member of the Longleg Tribe. Her physical capabilities are greatly enhanced by her massive size.

More importantly, she also consumed the Shibo Shibo no Mi, giving her the ability to drain liquids from anything. For instance, she can dehydrate someone or get rid of poison from her body. Smoothie can even make herself into a giant by absorbing more liquid.

2) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is considered the strongest member of the Sweet Commanders. He also never lost a fight until he met Luffy in Whole Cake Island.

With the power of the Mochi Mochi no Mi, he can unleash several long range attacks with sticky effects. It's also a special Paramecia that acts very similarly to a Logia. He often uses the full extent of his Kenbunshoku Haki to see into the future, allowing him to predict his opponents in advance.

There's a reason why Katakuri is highly regarded by One Piece fans. He is a great fighter with a well-deserved bounty of 1,057,000,000 berries.

1) Charlotte Linlin - Big Mom

There is no bigger threat on the battlefield than Big Mom herself. With several decades of fighting experience, she rightfully earned a bounty of 4,388,000,000 berries. Her power level is right up there with the other Emperors. She also mastered all three different forms of Haki in the One Piece series.

Big Mom rules over Whole Cake Island with an iron fist. She knows how to strike fear into anybody with her Soru Soru no Mi. Big Mom has the special ability to manipulate souls. Within a moment's notice, she can reduce somebody's lifespan and give it to herself.

It's among the strongest Paramecia Devil Fruits in the One Piece series. Big Mom can also create Special Homies made from her own soul. This grants her elemental powers like a fiery sun or a stormy thundercloud. She is literally and figuratively a force of nature.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul