One Piece: 10 women with the highest bounties after Wano arc

In the wake of One Piece Chapter 1058’s updated bounties for the Straw Hat crew and others, these valuations seem to be all fans can talk about. While discussions began with a focus on the new Straw Hat and other bounties revealed in this issue, conversations eventually reached the scope of the bounty system at large.

One fan brought up how interesting the comparison is between One Piece’s 10 general highest bounties and the 10 highest of the series’ women. When comparing the two with the stipulations mentioned before, there’s a stark difference regarding the range of numbers and individual values.

Here are One Piece’s 10 women with the highest bounty values after the Wano arc, ranked from lowest to highest.

Straw Hats, Big Mom Pirates dominate list of One Piece’s 10 highest bounty women

10) Nico Olvia (79,000,000 Beri)

Kicking off the list is Nico Olvia, also known as the now-deceased mother of the current Straw Hat Pirate, Nico Robin. Her bounty is mainly because a group of Marines captured her for conducting forbidden research. Like the rest of Ohara, she looked into the Poneglyphs and other archaeological information relevant to the Void Century.

While she is dead and has been for quite sometime before the start of the series, her bounty still barely remains in the top 10 for One Piece’s women. However, many expect the reveal of bounties for characters such as Catarina Devon and others to knock Olvia out eventually.

9) Boa Hancock (80,000,000 Beri)

Coming in at the second lowest bounty for women in One Piece is former Shichibukai Boa Hancock. It’s worth noting that, while Hancock’s bounty update was absent from the latest round, her next increase should put her squarely in the top five at a minimum.

She’s a former Shichibukai, leader of a powerful pirate crew, ruler of the Kuja tribe, and a former Celestial Dragon slave who escaped with Fisher Tiger’s help. Furthermore, her Devil Fruit powers are some of the most debilitating in the series, thanks to their stone transformation abilities.

8) Jewelry Bonney (140,000,000 Beri)

While her role in the series has been somewhat minimal, many expect “Big Eater” Jewelry Bonney to eventually play a much more significant part. Her last bounty update came in Sabaody Archipelago, where she and the other Supernovas were introduced alongside their bounties, hers being 140 million Beri.

However, her recent invasion of Mariejois and likely large role in One Piece’s final saga should push her well above the half-a-billion mark. She’s a background character whom fans have long suspected to have a larger role to play, and many expect this to come with an increased bounty.

7) Nami (366,000,000 Beri)

The first Straw Hat to appear on this list, Nami comes in with the seventh highest bounty at 366 million Beri. This is her latest and objectively recent evaluation in the soon-to-be-officially-released One Piece Chapter 1058.

Most of the increase can likely be attributed to her involvement in the Onigashima Raid and her defeat of Ulti of the Tobi Roppo. The increase gives her a flat 300 million Beri boost compared to her last bounty, which came after the Straw Hats’ successful invasion and destruction of Enies Lobby.

6) Ulti (400,000,000 Beri)

Ulti remains just ahead of Nami with a 400 million Beri bounty despite having just been defeated by the Straw Hat navigator. The Tobi Roppo member can attribute a large amount of her bounty to notoriety as a Beast Pirates officer.

Also likely contributing are her terrifying combat skills, especially when combined with her Dragon-Dragon Fruit forms and abilities. She’s an incredibly skilled and strong fighter and is no doubt deserving of such a high standing amongst the series’ women with bounties.

5) Belo Betty (457,000,000)

Also known as the East Army Commander of the Revolutionary Army, One Piece fans likely know Belo Betty for her recent invasion of Mariejois alongside the other Commanders. With the operation being generally successful and this bounty coming during her initial introduction, fans can expect its value to skyrocket following her presence at Mariejois.

A large part of her currently known bounty can be attributed to her association with the Revolutionary Army and the acts she takes as its East Army Commander. Her Pump-Pump Fruit also likely plays a role in this valuation, allowing her to rally people into fighting while simultaneously increasing their resolve and physical strength.

4) Black Maria (480,000,000)

The second Tobi Roppo on this list, Black Maria, ranks 80 million Beri higher than her crewmate, Ulti. Based on what’s seen of the two characters in the Wano arc, Maria gets the higher valuation due to her cruel and almost torturous methods, a larger overall size, and being generally stronger.

Aside from this, not much is seen or said in One Piece about these two to explain why there would be such a vast difference in their bounties. While overall time and experience as a pirate could play a role, it’s unfair to assume this without having some evidence to suggest as much.

3) Nico Robin (930,000,000 Beri)

The second Straw Hat to be mentioned and the third highest bounty amongst One Piece’s women, Nico Robin, comes in with a massive 930 million Beri bounty. This is an enormous increase over her post-Dressrosa value of 130 million, which is so large for several reasons. The single largest is likely the Government’s apparent targeting of and desire to capture her during the Wano arc, with CP0 making it their chief goal.

As for why she’s targeted and why else her bounty could’ve increased, she’s able to read the Poneglyphs and is part of one of the crews closest to reach Laugh Tale. With such a dangerous combination, the World Government would likely pay any price to see her dead, captured, or in their control.

2) Charlotte Smoothie (932,000,000 Beri)

The first representative present for One Piece’s Big Mom Pirates is Sweet Commander Charlotte Smoothie, seen primarily during the Whole Cake Island arc. Much of her value likely comes from being a Commander in a Yonko crew and being a long-leg-human hybrid, thanks to her parentage.

Not much of her actions, status, or history outside of the Whole Cake Island arc is shown or discussed, leaving fans guessing as to why else she may be valued so highly. Nevertheless, her being a commander in a Yonko crew no doubt plays a significant role.

1) Big Mom (4,338,000,000 Beri)

Unsurprisingly, the highest bounty amongst One Piece’s women goes to none other than the former Yonko and Captain of the Big Mom Pirates, Charlotte Linlin herself. More commonly known as Big Mom, she’s valued at a 4.338 billion Beri bounty, which seems to be a reasonably standard valuation for a Yonko.

Her veteran status in the world of piracy, her previous associations, and her Yonko title play a major role in her receiving such a high bounty. She’s a former Rocks Pirate member, is allied with Kaido, and has one of the largest crews and territories seen thus far in the series. While her current status is unknown, she’ll likely maintain the highest bounty spot for quite some time, whether dead or alive.

