One Piece: 8 most feared Straw Hat Pirates after the Wano Arc

Now that One Piece's Wano arc has concluded, fans are extremely excited to learn more about what new adventures await the Straw Hat pirates. However, fans must consider whether they are prepared for what comes next.

The Straw Hat crew is undoubtedly one of the strongest pirate groups in One Piece’s world. Many of its most powerful members could easily defeat most of the characters in the series. Many fans, therefore, think that the Straw Hats are indeed ready for their next adventure, thanks to the might of their most powerful members.

Let's determine whether or not that is the case. This list will rank the eight most dangerous Straw Hat Pirates following the conclusion of the Land of Wano arc, from least to most feared. Read on to find out who is the most feared Straw Hat pirate in the current arc.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains major spoilers for One Piece’s manga. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Which member of the Straw Hat crew is the most feared inside current One Piece’s universe?

8) Brook

Brook as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the musician of the Straw Hat crew does not prevent Brook from being an outstanding fighter and a powerful Devil Fruit user. Brook was able to resurrect as an undead thanks to his Yomi-Yomi no Mi after dying decades before the start of the series.

As the show progressed, Brook started to tap deeper into the power of his Fruit, becoming a master at controlling not only his soul, but others’ as well. Sadly, Brook was not able to demonstrate his entire power during the events of the Land of Wano arc.

Aki🌌 @AkiSatisfy

#ONEPIECE When Brook gets a 1v1 in Wano >>> When Brook gets a 1v1 in Wano >>>#ONEPIECE https://t.co/7NpFPNiOG9

He had to fight a few minor members of the Animal Kingdom Pirates, as well as a Number, all alone. He defeated them with extreme ease, as they were all knocked down after a single hit. Because of this, he attracted the attention of the World Government, earning him the eighth-highest bounty of the crew.

7) Franky

Franky as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky started the series as a major antagonist to the Straw Hat Crew, something that changed little by little as he got to know the crew better. He would later go on to join the crew, as well as modify his entire body to become one of the most powerful cyborgs inside of One Piece’s world.

Along with being a very skilled fighter, Franky is also aided by the potent weapons he has upgraded his body with. If everything else fails, Franky can rely on his most powerful transformation, Franky Shogun, to defeat even the toughest opponents.

Marcello D. Uchiha @uchiha_marcello Transformation for FrankyShogun!



I say it's now Time for Action in WANO to the FRANKY SHOGUN :) Transformation for FrankyShogun!I say it's now Time for Action in WANO to the FRANKY SHOGUN :) https://t.co/Rue1gLLgUr

His most important contribution to the crew during the Land of Wano arc was fighting and defeating one of the most powerful Animal Kingdom pirates, Sasaki. Backed by his mechanical skills and brilliant mind, Franky is always there to help his friends when he is needed.

6) Usopp

Usopp as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

For many One Piece fans, Usopp is the weakest member of the Straw Hat crew. While this may be true, it does not mean in any way that he is an unskilled fighter, considering he is amongst the best snipers in the series.

Unfortunately, being a sniper is not always enough when you are facing the world’s most feared pirate crew. Usopp struggled greatly during the events of the Land of Wano arc while fighting against Ulti and Page One.

Veru | INTP🌪🐊 @Croco239 @bronieb1 Oda teased Usopp having it on Wano, im sure we are going to see more of it on Elbaf @bronieb1 Oda teased Usopp having it on Wano, im sure we are going to see more of it on Elbaf https://t.co/pEBXQcfXFr

Yet, his actions seemingly impressed the World Government as he was recently revealed to have received a bounty higher than many other members of the crew. Usopp was extremely unhappy with this fact, but his fans were ecstatic about seeing him get the recognition he deserves.

5) Nico Robin

Robin as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Robin, another former foe turned ally thanks to the Straw Hat crew's charm, has become an indispensable member of the crew. She is not only one of the most beloved characters in One Piece, but also one of the most powerful Straw Hats.

Her Hana-Hana no Mi gives her the power to create copies of her limbs anywhere she wants to. Robin is known for the inventive and unconventional uses of her fruit, which almost always gives her an edge over most opponents.

If Robin was a mighty opponent before, now that her Devil Fruit Awakened during her fight against Black Maria, she is even more formidable. The Straw Hat Pirates must be extremely happy about having such a powerful and intelligent woman on their side.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji is the character who arguably got the best character development during the Land of Wano arc. As a member of the Vinsmoke family, Sanji was shaped from birth to not have emotions like compassion or kindness.

Nonetheless, Sanji was able to control the darkness that lay dormant inside of him, finally letting go of the trauma caused by his family. In doing so, Sanji acquired a major power boost, becoming more powerful than Kaido’s most trusted allies.

andi 🍋 @sanjiluvbot all sanji's outfits/looks during wano arc

— (a mini thread because wano has officially ended now!) all sanji's outfits/looks during wano arc— (a mini thread because wano has officially ended now!) https://t.co/y1a0BWkeD8

Sanji had a lot of fights during the Land of Wano arc, though the most important one was his encounter with Queen. Thanks to his enhanced capabilities and newfound confidence, Sanji made quick work of the All-Star pirate, proving to the world that he does not need the Vinsmoke family technology to be strong.

3) Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Formerly a member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, Jinbe became a member of the Straw Hat Pirates after spending some time helping them in the Whole Cake Island arc. Since his first appearance in One Piece, Jinbe has been considered one of the strongest pirates in existence.

Since joining the Straw Hat crew, he has done nothing more than increase his power and hone his skills. Few people in the series could ever hope to fight Jinbe and not be defeated seconds into the fight.

DarkDugg35 @DarkDugg35 Jinbe contemplating showing up to Wano Jinbe contemplating showing up to Wano https://t.co/cWubmzFUuD

Jinbe’s power was of great importance to the events of the Land of Wano arc, as he was the only one who could fight against the imposing Who’s Who. This allowed him to earn a bounty even higher than Sanji's, making him a new member of the Straw Hat Monster Trio.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat crew would not be complete without its oldest and most loyal member, Roronoa Zoro. Aside from being Luffy’s first mate, Zoro is also the man who, one day, will become the strongest swordsman in the world.

Zoro was not as prominent during the Land of Wano arc as most of his fans wanted, but he did more than enough to prove his immense power. During this latest arc, Zoro’s sword fighting style evolved thanks to his newly acquired mastery of the Conqueror’s Haki.

Mochi💚 @shanchimochi Zoro was already rocking the wano drip pre timeskip. Zoro was already rocking the wano drip pre timeskip. https://t.co/0ube4jROSN

With this new style, Zoro was capable of defeating King, Kaido’s second in command and one of the world’s most feared Pirates. It seems like it is just a matter of time before Zoro's dream becomes a reality.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no doubt that Luffy is the strongest and most powerful Straw Hat Pirate in existence. Luffy has always been considered one of the best fighters in all of One Piece, something that he proved more than once during the Land of Wano arc.

Kaido, formerly known as the strongest being in One Piece’s universe, was unable to defeat the mighty captain of the Straw Hat crew, proving how superior Luffy was to the Yonko. By defeating the former Emperor, Luffy not only took his place as one of the four Yonko, he also became one of the world’s most wanted pirates in history.

Pakaumon @Pakaumon

#ONEPIECE #Onepiece1058

#wano Gear 5 Luffy is the best thing that happened in the Manga-verse after Super Saiyan Goku. Gear 5 Luffy is the best thing that happened in the Manga-verse after Super Saiyan Goku. #ONEPIECE #Onepiece1058#wano https://t.co/L9FYkfLMHm

Apart from defeating Kaido during the Onigashima raid, Luffy also awakened the true power of his Devil fruit, the Hito-Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. Now that Luffy has access to his Gear V form, as well as the powers of the Sun God Nika, he and his crew are more than ready for what awaits them on their trip to Laugh Tale.

Final thoughts

Most of the Straw Hat crew and Carrot (Image via Toei Animation)

Bounties inside One Piece’s universe do not always accurately reflect a character’s power level. The most recent example of this phenomenon comes in the form of the Straw Hat crew’s latest bounty. Characters like Nami and Chopper, who were extremely useful during the Land of Wano arc, do not have the recognition they deserve from the World Government.

Therefore, we need to consider that bounties are not always a reflection of a character's power. They are mostly used to alert the public about the potential threat a pirate may pose. The characters that received a big bounty amongst the Straw Hats have simply been recognized for their potential to pose a threat to the World Government.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora