One Piece Chapter 1060 (Hints): Leakers tease a 10/10 chapter with the topic of "new nakama" still "red hot"

While no veritable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1060 has been released as of this article’s writing, there are a plethora of hints available to dissect. The weekend has been an interesting one when it comes to hints for the series’ upcoming issue, with several of them posted over the weekend having been deleted as of this article’s writing.

Nevertheless, the remaining One Piece Chapter 1060 hints still seemingly tell fans all they need to know about the issue at this stage. Furthermore, with full summary spoilers and raw scans for the issue being delayed this week, these hints are all fans may have to go on for quite some time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the currently available and now-deleted hints for One Piece Chapter 1060.

One Piece Chapter 1060 hints suggest a new crewmate other than Carrot joining the Straw Hats

The oldest, still-posted hint for One Piece Chapter 1060 comes via the @ONEPIECESPOILE1 Twitter account, a series news source who often reposts hints from other leakers. The first posted hint for the issue reads “what a week awaits us,” with a GIF of former WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa seemingly basking in the glory of his entrance.

The next hint came later in the evening and essentially claimed the issue to be a near-universal 10/10 for fans of the series. The teaser even goes as far as to say that “it’s just hard to find a flaw in this chapter,” suggesting some event either so highly anticipated that it’s universally beloved or something so well-written it’s hard to argue against the quality of.

ONE PIECE #ONEPIECE1060 @ONEPIECESPOILE1



"Chapter is 10/10....Most people will think it's 10/10. It's just hard to find a flaw in this chapter or something to hardcore powerscale argue about imo. But we'll see with the full chapter. I think it's just very, very clean



#ONEPIECE1060 From Leaker :"Chapter is 10/10....Most people will think it's 10/10. It's just hard to find a flaw in this chapter or something to hardcore powerscale argue about imo. But we'll see with the full chapter. I think it's just very, very clean From Leaker :"Chapter is 10/10....Most people will think it's 10/10. It's just hard to find a flaw in this chapter or something to hardcore powerscale argue about imo. But we'll see with the full chapter. I think it's just very, very clean#ONEPIECE1060

The next hint from @ONEPIECESPOILE1 carries a similar tone, with a leaker simply giving their rating for the issue, which is a 10/10. Leakers typically won’t give out such high ratings unless the issue is universally enjoyable, further suggesting something happening that fans have been anticipating for quite some time.

@ONEPIECESPOILE1 also posted several hints earlier in the weekend, which have since been deleted. The first hint, coming on Saturday night, saw a GIF posted from the Adam West Batman series, with the caption “and now, we return you to our regular scheduled program.” This would suggest that focus returns to the Straw Hats in the upcoming issue, potentially even reaching a new island.

ONE PIECE #ONEPIECE1060 @ONEPIECESPOILE1



Leaker : 10/10



#ONEPIECE1060 Q : what do you rate this chapter ?Leaker : 10/10 Q : what do you rate this chapter ? Leaker : 10/10#ONEPIECE1060

This would be further supported by the next since-deleted hint, featuring Nami holding up a log pose. Unsurprisingly, this indicated to many that the Straw Hats may have reached their next destination in One Piece Chapter 1060. This was further supported by the next hint, featuring a picture of Carrot and a small write-up.

The since-deleted tweet claims that Carrot doesn’t join the issue in the series. The leaker whom the hint originally came from also expresses that the chapter is so “wild… it made me forgive the fact that Carrot won’t join.” While some will likely be saddened to hear that Carrot will not be joining the crew, this could pave the way for another fan favorite to join in Chapter 1060.

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1060 #Spoilers



From Redon :



"This week we will not see rabbits. But the topic of "Next Nakama" will continue to be Red hot..." From Redon :"This week we will not see rabbits. But the topic of "Next Nakama" will continue to be Red hot..." #ONEPIECE1060 #Spoilers From Redon :"This week we will not see rabbits. But the topic of "Next Nakama" will continue to be Red hot..."

The final hint to have been released for One Piece Chapter 1060 as of this article’s writing comes from lead series leaker Redon himself. Redon’s hint claims that “we will not see rabbits. But the topic of “next nakama” will continue to be red hot.” Again, this hint, combined with the previously discussed one, has many fans suspecting that Vivi may be making an appearance and joining the Straw Hats.

Vivi’s return and an update on her status qualify as something nearly all fans of the series would like to see. She’s also an incredibly likely candidate to join the Straw Hats, further suggesting her appearance in One Piece Chapter 1060 based on how many hints have discussed people joining the crew.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with no veritable One Piece Chapter 1060 spoiler information available. Nevertheless, based on available hints and information, it seems almost certain that Princess Vivi Nefertari will be returning in One Piece Chapter 1060.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das