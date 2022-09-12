One Piece chapter 1060 teaser has fans perplexed and disappointed

By now, hints about the plot of One Piece chapter 1060 should have started to flood social media. Sadly, a message about the chapter by a trusted leaker, Redon, has fans worried. Redon informed fans that this week’s Shonen Jump will not be published until Tuesday, September 20, meaning that spoilers could take longer to be published.

Redon also published a gif of Ross from Friends clapping, giving fans the first hint about the upcoming chapter. Continue reading to learn more about Redon’s message and the hint he gave fans.

Fans could be left without One Piece chapter 1060 spoilers for a while

The reasons for the delay

Important Message from Redon yesterday concerning Spoilers and Raw Scans of Chapter 1060. He said, the Release of Spoilers and Raw Scans might be delayed this week.

Japan is a beautiful country surrounded by one of the most stunning oceans in the world. The many islands that compose the nation are all appealing on their own. Sadly, they are also prone to being the victims of hurricanes, tornadoes, and typhoons. A few days ago, a Super Typhoon hit the country, forcing people to halt all activities for a few days, including manga production.

This meant that the people who work hard to deliver the Shonen Jump magazine in time had to stop their work. The fandom is happy that Shueisha’s workers were able to avoid tragedy by delaying the magazine by a day. However, this means that the raw scans and images for One Piece chapter 1060 will likely be posted later than usual.

Still, it is important to note that in his message, Redon pointed out that this has not yet been confirmed. It is still possible that the spoilers for this upcoming chapter will be posted on time. Only time will tell what happens with this week’s One Piece manga chapter.

What can the hint from Redon be about?

Redon’s first hint about One Piece chapter 1060 has left fans confused, as it does not give any indication of the plot of the chapter. Some fans theorize that Redon is pointing to the appearance of fan-favorite characters like Carrot or Vivi, the latter of whom still has to be seen after the sudden murder of her father.

Nevertheless, most fans believe that Redon is simply implying that the chapter will be enjoyable for all fans. Hints about the plot for this upcoming chapter will likely start coming out in the next few hours. For now, we can only assume leakers are telling fans they will love the events of the new addition to the manga series.

Final thoughts

We still need to see if the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060 will take longer to be published this time. Nevertheless, fans must prepare themselves in case Redon’s warning comes true. It may still be a few days before the first proper spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060 start coming out.

Fortunately, some leakers have already started posting hints about the chapter, so fans will not be left entirely in the dark for the next few days. Redon and other trusted leakers will most likely give fans more clues as to what events will take place in this new and awaited chapter.

